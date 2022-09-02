Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time, score and news

ICYMI: Clayton Kershaw returns amid more troubling developments for Dodgers pitching

NEW YORK — When the Dodgers stayed quiet at the trade deadline, they did so with the expectation their banged-up pitching staff would get healthy over the final two months of the season.

On the first day of September, however, they still have about as many questions as answers when it comes to health on the mound.

On Thursday, they repeated a familiar sequence, getting both good and bad news on several key arms.

The good: Clayton Kershaw shined in his return from a back injury, pitching five strong innings before the Dodgers coughed up a lead and lost to the New York Mets 5-3 at Citi Field.

