Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time, score and news

Share
Dustin May celebrates during a game against the Miami Marlins on Aug. 20.
Dustin May celebrates during a game against the Miami Marlins on Aug. 20. May will make his third start of the season Friday against the Padres.
(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

Dustin May takes the mound as the Dodgers open a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

ICYMI: Clayton Kershaw returns amid more troubling developments for Dodgers pitching

By Jack Harris

NEW YORK — When the Dodgers stayed quiet at the trade deadline, they did so with the expectation their banged-up pitching staff would get healthy over the final two months of the season.

On the first day of September, however, they still have about as many questions as answers when it comes to health on the mound.

On Thursday, they repeated a familiar sequence, getting both good and bad news on several key arms.

The good: Clayton Kershaw shined in his return from a back injury, pitching five strong innings before the Dodgers coughed up a lead and lost to the New York Mets 5-3 at Citi Field.

Read more >>>

Share

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

Share