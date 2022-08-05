Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time, score and analysis

Clayton Kershaw’s latest injury overshadows Dodgers’ sweep of the Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — Clayton Kershaw knew right away that something was wrong.

Before the start of the bottom of the fifth inning Thursday afternoon at Oracle Park, Kershaw was throwing warm-up pitches when he said he “felt something kind of lock up” in his lower back.

It was an immediate red flag for a left-hander with a history of back problems, including a month-long absence earlier this season because of SI joint inflammation that caused lower back pain.

Kershaw tried to throw another warm-up pitch, but was clearly still in discomfort.

He motioned for a trainer, uttered “It’s my back” as he walked off the mound, then made his way slowly to the dugout, appearing to grimace as he disappeared down the tunnel to the clubhouse.

