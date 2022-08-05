Share
Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time, score and analysis

Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws to first base against the Rockies.
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Friday against the San Diego Padres. Gonsolin is 12-1 with a 2.41 earned-run average over 19 starts this season.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Tony Gonsolin gets the start as the Dodgers play host to Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres in an NL West showdown at Dodger Stadium on Friday night. The Dodgers will honor the life of Vin Scully at 6:30 p.m. PT before the game starts at 7:10 p.m.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Clayton Kershaw’s latest injury overshadows Dodgers’ sweep of the Giants

By Jack Harris

SAN FRANCISCO — Clayton Kershaw knew right away that something was wrong.

Before the start of the bottom of the fifth inning Thursday afternoon at Oracle Park, Kershaw was throwing warm-up pitches when he said he “felt something kind of lock up” in his lower back.

It was an immediate red flag for a left-hander with a history of back problems, including a month-long absence earlier this season because of SI joint inflammation that caused lower back pain.

Kershaw tried to throw another warm-up pitch, but was clearly still in discomfort.

He motioned for a trainer, uttered “It’s my back” as he walked off the mound, then made his way slowly to the dugout, appearing to grimace as he disappeared down the tunnel to the clubhouse.

