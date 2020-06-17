Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Actor Danny Masterson charged in three rape cases

Danny Masterson
Danny Masterson in an episode of the Netflix series “The Ranch.”
(Greg Gayne / Netflix)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
June 17, 2020
2:35 PM
Actor Danny Masterson has been charged with three counts of rape involving incidents between 2001 and 2003, Los Angeles prosecutors said Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said in a statement that Masterson is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001, a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 and a 23-year-old woman between October and December 2003.

Few other details about the cases were released.

The “That 70s Show” actor is scheduled to be arraigned in September. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

When sexual assault allegations against the actor were first raised in 2017, his representative denied them and suggested they were motivated by the producer of an anti-Scientology television series. Masterson has identified himself as a practicing Scientologist.

The alleged crimes occurred at his Hollywood Hills home, officials said.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

