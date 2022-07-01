Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws to the plate against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws to the plate against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 16. Gonsolin is 9-0 with a 1.58 earned-run average over 14 starts this season.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Tony Gonsolin looks to stay undefeated on the season as the Dodgers continue their four-game series against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers’ broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

ICYMI: Justin Turner shakes off rough month with two homers in Dodgers win

By Mike DiGiovanna

Plenty of Dodgers hitters have swooned in June but few more dramatically than Justin Turner, who hit .209 with no homers and eight RBIs in his first 24 games of the month.

But that didn’t shake manager Dave Roberts’ confidence in the veteran third baseman. Roberts kept plugging Turner into the middle of the order because of his ability to produce in the clutch, citing Turner’s 38 RBIs, fourth-most on the team, and .286 average with runners in scoring position entering Thursday night.

Roberts’ faith was rewarded in the opener of a four-game series against the National League West-rival San Diego Padres when Turner hit two home runs, including a tiebreaking two-run shot in the seventh inning, to lead the Dodgers to a 3-1 victory before a sellout crowd of 53,094 in Chavez Ravine.

