Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time and analysis

Justin Turner shakes off rough month with two homers in Dodgers win

Plenty of Dodgers hitters have swooned in June but few more dramatically than Justin Turner, who hit .209 with no homers and eight RBIs in his first 24 games of the month.

But that didn’t shake manager Dave Roberts’ confidence in the veteran third baseman. Roberts kept plugging Turner into the middle of the order because of his ability to produce in the clutch, citing Turner’s 38 RBIs, fourth-most on the team, and .286 average with runners in scoring position entering Thursday night.

Roberts’ faith was rewarded in the opener of a four-game series against the National League West-rival San Diego Padres when Turner hit two home runs, including a tiebreaking two-run shot in the seventh inning, to lead the Dodgers to a 3-1 victory before a sellout crowd of 53,094 in Chavez Ravine.

