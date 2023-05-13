Live
Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the San Diego Padres.
Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the San Diego Padres on May 7. Urías is 4-3 with a 3.77 earned-run average over eight starts this season.
(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

Julio Urías gets the start for the Dodgers as they continue their three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. PDT (TV: Fox).

Friday recap: Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman power Dodgers to win

By Jack Harris

The seats were full, but the atmosphere was lacking.

For most of Friday night at Dodger Stadium, a crowd of 49,399 booed loudly for Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado, cheered wildly every time the Lakers’ score was flashed on the screens, but sat quietly for most of the action in between.

For the first home game of the season against the rival San Diego Padres, the scene at Chavez Ravine was somewhat subdued.

At least it was until Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman came to the plate in the seventh inning.

Moments after the Padres had tied the score with a two-out rally in the top of the inning, the Dodgers’ two biggest stars electrified the night, jolting the building to life with back-to-back home runs that sent the Dodgers to an eventual 4-2 victory.

