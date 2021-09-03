Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Betting odds and lines for Dodgers vs. Giants on Friday

San Francisco Giants pitcher Anthony DeSclafani is set to start against the Dodgers on Friday. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

The Dodgers are 16-3 in their last 19 games and have an identical record to the San Francisco Giants at 85-49 as the teams battle for the division lead and best record in MLB on Friday.

Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani has struggled against the Dodgers, posting a 9.43 ERA with six home runs and 12 walks allowed in 21 innings. The Dodgers are 3-2 against him.

The Dodgers are 4-7 in David Price’s 11 starts this season, but that does not include the team’s win over the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 28 in which he pitched in a bulk role with Corey Knebel being the opener.

Both the Giants and Dodgers rank in the top four in bullpen ERA over the last month. The Dodgers have played just one of their last 16 games over the total and have allowed four runs or fewer in 16 of their last 18 games.

The Giants’ 80-54 record on the run line leads the majors. The Dodgers are just 7-13 in their last 20 games on the run line, with nine wins by one run as a favorite.

VSiN, the Sports Betting Network, offers more expert sports betting content in a free daily email at VSiN.com/email.