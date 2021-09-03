Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Betting odds and lines for Dodgers vs. Giants on Friday
The Dodgers are 16-3 in their last 19 games and have an identical record to the San Francisco Giants at 85-49 as the teams battle for the division lead and best record in MLB on Friday.
Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani has struggled against the Dodgers, posting a 9.43 ERA with six home runs and 12 walks allowed in 21 innings. The Dodgers are 3-2 against him.
The Dodgers are 4-7 in David Price’s 11 starts this season, but that does not include the team’s win over the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 28 in which he pitched in a bulk role with Corey Knebel being the opener.
Both the Giants and Dodgers rank in the top four in bullpen ERA over the last month. The Dodgers have played just one of their last 16 games over the total and have allowed four runs or fewer in 16 of their last 18 games.
The Giants’ 80-54 record on the run line leads the majors. The Dodgers are just 7-13 in their last 20 games on the run line, with nine wins by one run as a favorite.
Best coast, best rivalry: Bring on the Dodgers and Giants
Three more outs on that sunny Saturday, then one more victory the next day, and the San Francisco Giants would force the Dodgers into a tiebreaker for the National League West championship.
In 1951, when the bitter rivals called New York home, the Giants beat the Dodgers in a tiebreaker for the league championship. In 1962, after the teams had migrated to California, the Giants won another tiebreaker from the Dodgers.
On Oct. 2, 2004, the Giants never secured those three outs. Steve Finley belted a game-ending grand slam, lifting Dodger Stadium into delirium and leading new Dodgers owners Frank and Jamie McCourt to dance together on the field.
“In all the storied history and glory, frustrations and heartbreak that both of these teams have inflicted upon the other, this one had to be a killer,” Vin Scully said on the air.
Fifteen days later, the New York Yankees needed three outs to sweep their archrivals, the Boston Red Sox, out of the American League Championship Series. The Yankees never secured those three outs. Dave Roberts’ stolen base ignited the Red Sox to a comeback in the series, and then to Boston’s first World Series championship in 86 years.