Advertisement
Dodgers

Rookie James Outman makes Dodgers’ opening day roster

James Outman's play in spring has earned him a spot in the Dodgers' opening day roster.
James Outman’s play in spring has earned him a spot in the Dodgers’ opening day roster.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff WriterFollow
Share
PHOENIX — 

James Outman will make the Dodgers’ opening day roster, manager Dave Roberts announced Thursday.

Outman, 25, is one of the top prospects in the Dodgers farm system and has had a standout performance this spring.

Entering Thursday, the rookie was batting 6 for 13 in Cactus League games, and had impressed in backfield action as well.

Advertisement

“He is one of the best 13 players in our organization,” Roberts said. “His talent and performance made it an easy decision.”

With Outman on the team — filling a roster spot that was left open in the wake of Gavin Lux’s season-ending knee injury — the Dodgers position player group is now set.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

Advertisement