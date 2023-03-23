Rookie James Outman makes Dodgers’ opening day roster

James Outman’s play in spring has earned him a spot in the Dodgers’ opening day roster.

James Outman will make the Dodgers’ opening day roster, manager Dave Roberts announced Thursday.

Outman, 25, is one of the top prospects in the Dodgers farm system and has had a standout performance this spring.

Entering Thursday, the rookie was batting 6 for 13 in Cactus League games, and had impressed in backfield action as well.

“He is one of the best 13 players in our organization,” Roberts said. “His talent and performance made it an easy decision.”

With Outman on the team — filling a roster spot that was left open in the wake of Gavin Lux’s season-ending knee injury — the Dodgers position player group is now set.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

