Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis

Brusdar Graterol has the ‘best stuff on the planet.’ So why isn’t he a closer yet?

Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol throws against the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS on Oct. 12. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

PHOENIX — The combination of nitro-fueled fastball and nickname doesn’t merely suggest that Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol has the makings of a big league closer. It screams it.

The burly right-hander has a nasty two-seam sinking fastball that averaged 99.8 mph with 20 inches of drop and 15 inches of left-to-right break last season and a four-seamer that averaged 99.4 mph and touched 102.5 mph.

“He’s got the best stuff on the planet,” Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia said.

And a moniker to match. Graterol’s Minnesota Twins teammates dubbed him “Bazooka” when he broke into the majors in 2019 because the ball seems to explode out of his hand as if shot from a rocket launcher.

