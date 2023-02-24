Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis from Phoenix

Why Austin Barnes and Julio Urías will be teammates at the WBC

Julio Urías couldn’t believe it.

Austin Barnes? Mexican?

“I don’t want to draw conclusions based on appearance,” Urías said in Spanish, “but if you look at him or his last name, you don’t assume he’s Mexican.”

Benji Gil was surprised, too, when Mike Gallego informed him last summer.

“I said, ‘You know Barnes is Mexican, right?’ ” Gallego remembered. “He said, ‘Barnes? I never heard of a Mexican named Barnes.’ I told him he’s my nephew, and he goes, ‘You’re kidding.’ ”

Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes prepares for batting practice during spring training Feb. 16 in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Gallego and Gil work in the Angels’ organization together. Gallego knew Gil was in line to serve as Mexico’s manager in the World Baseball Classic in March, and that Gil was part of the contingent responsible for assembling the roster for the tournament. He thought his nephew, a veteran catcher for one of Major League Baseball’s perennial powers, would be a good fit.

