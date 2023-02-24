Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis from Phoenix

Why Austin Barnes and Julio Urías will be teammates at the WBC
Julio Urías couldn’t believe it.
Austin Barnes? Mexican?
“I don’t want to draw conclusions based on appearance,” Urías said in Spanish, “but if you look at him or his last name, you don’t assume he’s Mexican.”
Benji Gil was surprised, too, when Mike Gallego informed him last summer.
“I said, ‘You know Barnes is Mexican, right?’ ” Gallego remembered. “He said, ‘Barnes? I never heard of a Mexican named Barnes.’ I told him he’s my nephew, and he goes, ‘You’re kidding.’ ”
Gallego and Gil work in the Angels’ organization together. Gallego knew Gil was in line to serve as Mexico’s manager in the World Baseball Classic in March, and that Gil was part of the contingent responsible for assembling the roster for the tournament. He thought his nephew, a veteran catcher for one of Major League Baseball’s perennial powers, would be a good fit.
New rules take center stage in Dodgers first spring scrimmage game
PHOENIX — During the Dodgers first camp scrimmage game of the spring Thursday, most of the attention was focused on new rules Major League Baseball will enact this season.
Throughout the two-inning exhibition, third base coach Dino Ebel directed infielders on where to stand, reminding them the new shift ban requires they start each pitch inside the outfield grass line and with two infielders to either side of second base.
Manager Dave Roberts said the team would be taking note of delivery times, as well, with a pitch clock now going into effect.
At one point, the altered regulations even impacted the game, when Max Muncy rolled a single through the right side of the infield that might have been fielded by a shifted defender last season.
“Yeah!” Muncy exclaimed as he pulled into second base. “No shift.”
During the game, Julio Urías and Noah Syndergaard each tossed a couple frames.
Mookie Betts expected to play some second base in WBC
PHOENIX — Mookie Betts’ immediate future remains in right field.
“I’ve got to win some more hardware out there,” the six-time Gold Glove winner said earlier this camp.
It doesn’t mean, however, he won’t get occassional chances this season to moonlight at his original position of second base.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed on Thursday that Betts is expected to see some playing time at the spot with Team USA in next month’s World Baseball Classic.
“I think he’s gonna play a couple games [at second base],” Roberts said, adding that he’ll try giving Betts a couple Cactus League starts there before he leaves camp to join the U.S. team.
Roberts also hinted at the possibility of Betts playing second base when needed for the Dodgers this season, with the 30-year-old likely to be part of their infield contingency plans in case of injuries.
“He’s done that before for us,” Roberts said.
New Dodger Noah Syndergaard seeks balance this spring to bring his heat back
PHOENIX — Noah Syndergaard glanced down, touched the tips of his index fingers together, then sighed as he recalled his frustrations with last season.
“It just kind of felt like a Chinese handcuff,” the newest Dodgers pitcher said, referring to woven bamboo finger traps that tighten as you try to pull away.
“The more I struggled,” he continued, “the harder it was to get out of it.”
There was a time Syndergaard made pitching look easy, when the flame-throwing All-Star dominated on the mound with a steely disposition and seemingly infinite well of ability.
In 2015, he helped the Mets reach the World Series as a Rookie of the Year contender. The following season, he earned votes for the Cy Young and MVP awards.