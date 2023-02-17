Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news, notes and analysis

Want to go to Dodgers’ Opening Day or the Yankees series? It will cost you
The Dodgers put tickets on sale Thursday for Opening Day, and for the series against the New York Yankees.
If you just want to get into the ballpark and you’re willing to sit in one of the cheap seats — well, depending on how you define cheap, none of the available seats might be considered cheap.
For Opening Day — March 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks — tickets on sale on the team website Thursday morning ranged from $90 to $402.
For the Yankees series June 2-4, tickets ranged from $72 to $297 for Friday’s 7 p.m. game, $70 to $310 for Saturday’s 4 p.m. game, and $64 to $216 for Sunday’s 4 p.m. game.
Mookie Betts bulks up after offseason visit to Driveline training center
PHOENIX — Mookie Betts’ visit to Driveline this offseason wasn’t his own idea.
“My employer told me I need to go,” Betts said of his winter trip to the renowned baseball training center. “That’s how I ended up going there.”
By the end of it, however, he’d come away with one important takeaway.
“That I just need to gain some strength,” he said. “Continue to play the game I’ve been playing. Just get a little stronger.”
It might seem like simple advice, given Driveline’s track record of using advanced data and sports science to help players make fundamental changes to their game, and Betts’ productive but inconsistent play during the 2022 season.