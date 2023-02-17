Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news, notes and analysis

Want to go to Dodgers’ Opening Day or the Yankees series? It will cost you

A giant American flag covers the field at Dodger Stadium before the Dodgers’ 2022 home opener against the Cincinnati Reds. (Jack Harris / Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers put tickets on sale Thursday for Opening Day, and for the series against the New York Yankees.

If you just want to get into the ballpark and you’re willing to sit in one of the cheap seats — well, depending on how you define cheap, none of the available seats might be considered cheap.

For Opening Day — March 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks — tickets on sale on the team website Thursday morning ranged from $90 to $402.

For the Yankees series June 2-4, tickets ranged from $72 to $297 for Friday’s 7 p.m. game, $70 to $310 for Saturday’s 4 p.m. game, and $64 to $216 for Sunday’s 4 p.m. game.

