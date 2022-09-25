Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates, start time, score and news

ICYMI: Amid October pitching questions, Dodgers find ‘right lanes’ in win over Cardinals

It was a straightforward game conducted with a straightforward pitching plan.

Leading after six strong innings from Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers looked just fine with a designated closer Saturday night, getting three scoreless innings out of their reshuffled bullpen to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 at Dodger Stadium.

In their first game protecting a lead since demoting Craig Kimbrel from the closer role, the Dodgers trotted out the kind of bullpen plan that could be repeated in October.

Chris Martin, a key trade deadline acquisition who is surging, retired the side in order in the seventh.

