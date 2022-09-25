Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers starting pitcher Michael Grove throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Dodgers pitcher Michael Grove will make his fifth start of the season for the Dodgers on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

The Dodgers close out their three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

ICYMI: Amid October pitching questions, Dodgers find ‘right lanes’ in win over Cardinals

By Jack Harris

It was a straightforward game conducted with a straightforward pitching plan.

Leading after six strong innings from Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers looked just fine with a designated closer Saturday night, getting three scoreless innings out of their reshuffled bullpen to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 at Dodger Stadium.

In their first game protecting a lead since demoting Craig Kimbrel from the closer role, the Dodgers trotted out the kind of bullpen plan that could be repeated in October.

Chris Martin, a key trade deadline acquisition who is surging, retired the side in order in the seventh.

Read more >>>

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

