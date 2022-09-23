Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney throws against the San Francisco Giants.
Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney will start against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. Heaney is 3-2 with a 2.66 earned-run average over 13 starts this season.
(John McCoy / Associated Press)

Andrew Heaney gets the start for the Dodgers as they open a three-game series against Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

By Steve HensonAssistant Sports Editor 

ICYMI: Mookie Betts lifts Dodgers with walk-off win over Diamondbacks

By Steve Henson

Four hours before the Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 Thursday on a walk-off hit by Mookie Betts, the eyes of everyone in blue were riveted on the Dodger Stadium pitcher’s mound.

Manager Dave Roberts and bench coach Bob Geren stood near the third-base line, arms folded. President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman watched while engaged in conversation with Betts. A good half-dozen Dodgers pitchers leaned against the dugout railing, observing every pitch.

Nobody needed to state the obvious: What they were witnessing could seriously impact their postseason fortunes.

Tony Gonsolin, on the injured list since Aug. 29 with a forearm strain, was pitching to teammates Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor, Hanser Alberto and Miguel Vargas. The All-Star right-hander held nothing back, throwing his four-seam fastball, slider, curveball and split-finger fastball.

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

