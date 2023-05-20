Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 25. Syndergaard is 1-3 with a 5.94 earned-run average over eight starts this season.
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)

Noah Syndergaard takes the mound for the Dodgers as they continue their four-game road series against the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. (FOX | MLB.TV).

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Friday recap: Dodgers get back to basics in win over Cardinals

By Jack Harris

Mookie Betts celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of the Dodgers' 5-0 win.
Mookie Betts celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of the Dodgers’ 5-0 win Friday over the St. Louis Cardinals.
(Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

ST. LOUIS — After a week of short outings from their starting pitchers, heavy innings being shouldered by their bullpen, and roller-coaster games featuring wild momentum swings from their offense, the Dodgers finally followed a more straightforward blueprint Friday night.

They got a scoreless five-inning effort from Tony Gonsolin, the first Dodgers starter to pitch past the fourth inning since his previous outing Sunday.

They got a couple of key plays from the defense, highlighted by a sixth inning in which James Outman robbed a home run and the infield turned a crucial double play.

