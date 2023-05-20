Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Friday recap: Dodgers get back to basics in win over Cardinals

Mookie Betts celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of the Dodgers’ 5-0 win Friday over the St. Louis Cardinals. (Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

ST. LOUIS — After a week of short outings from their starting pitchers, heavy innings being shouldered by their bullpen, and roller-coaster games featuring wild momentum swings from their offense, the Dodgers finally followed a more straightforward blueprint Friday night.

They got a scoreless five-inning effort from Tony Gonsolin, the first Dodgers starter to pitch past the fourth inning since his previous outing Sunday.

They got a couple of key plays from the defense, highlighted by a sixth inning in which James Outman robbed a home run and the infield turned a crucial double play.

