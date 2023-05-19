Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Thursday recap: Dodgers unsure if Julio Urías was tipping pitches

ST. LOUIS — The Dodgers were behind the eight-ball from the start of Thursday’s game.

Their rotation depth was running thin, in the wake of Dustin May’s forearm injury Wednesday. Their bullpen was overworked, having thrown 21 innings the previous three days. And they were beginning a tricky 10-game trip, starting with a four-game series against the suddenly scorching St. Louis Cardinals.

What the team needed was an ace-caliber performance from Julio Urías — the kind of shutdown, bullpen-saving start that could reset the pitching staff and start the weekend with a strong opening statement.

What they got instead was a blowout marked by some ignominious history — with Urías giving up a single-inning franchise-record four home runs in the third inning of an eventual 16-8 defeat at Busch Stadium.

Read more >>>