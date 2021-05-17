Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Follow along for live updates, news, odds, score and analysis as the Dodgers (22-18) take on the Diamondbacks (18-23) at 7:10 p.m. PDT on Monday.
⚾ Pitching matchup: Walker Buehler (RHP, 1-0, 3.45 ERA) takes the mound for the Dodgers opposite Madison Bumgarner (LHP, 4-2, 4.12 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.
Betting lines and odds for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks on Monday
The Dodgers start a four-game home series Monday against the Diamondbacks at 7:10 p.m. PDT before heading to San Francisco to face the division-leading Giants.
The Dodgers (22-18 after a 13-2 start) are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Marlins on Sunday but won the series 2-1 after sweeping the Mariners 2-0 in the middle of last week. The Dodgers are -350 favorites (risk $350 to profit $100) to win this series, though they’d have to go 3-1 for the series win (2-2 would be a push and a refund).
L.A. opened around -180 in tonight’s game though it’s already been bet up to -210 as of 10 a.m. PDT. Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.45 ERA, 0.90 WHIP) gets the start. He has just the one decision, but he’s the only Dodger starter to go at least six innings every time he’s taken the mound and the Dodgers are 4-3 in those seven starts.
The Dodgers are always a popular bet in straight-up money-line parlays with other favorites (such as the Yankees, who are -280 at Texas, and the Padres, who are -200 vs. the Rockies). Another popular way to bet the Dodgers is -1.5 on the run line, which is around even money, though you need them to win by at least two runs to cover the spread.
However, even though the Diamondbacks are only 18-23 and falling out of the NL West race, they are starting longtime nemesis Madison Bumgarner, who has a lifetime 2.74 ERA against the Dodgers.
With the strong pitching matchup, the Over/Under is set at seven runs.
ICYMI: Corey Seager out at least a month, joining 12 Dodgers teammates on injured list before loss
The Dodgers, as they have all season at Dodger Stadium, were introduced before their 3-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday as the World champion Los Angeles Dodgers. A more accurate description would be what’s left of the World champion team, because it’s not much at the moment.
Corey Seager officially became the 13th Dodger on the injured list Sunday morning, joining Scott Alexander, Cody Bellinger, Tony Gonsolin, Brusdar Graterol, Corey Knebel, Dustin May, Zach McKinstry, AJ Pollock, David Price, Edwin Ríos, Caleb Ferguson and Tommy Kahnle.
Ferguson and Kahnle won’t pitch in 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery last summer. May (elbow) and Ríos (shoulder) won’t return this season. The rest of the players’ returns range from days to months away.
Column: Corey Seager’s injury threatens to expose the Dodgers’ roster weaknesses
Corey Seager could be down a while.
Maybe around 52 days.
That’s the average time missed by players who fractured their metacarpals when struck by pitches, according to a study published by the American Journal of Sports Medicine in 2018.
The research, conducted by Minnesota Twins physician Christopher Camp and other sports medicine professionals, tracked hit-by-pitch injuries in major and minor league baseball from 2011-2015.
“The floor,” manager Dave Roberts said, “is four weeks.”