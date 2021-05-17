Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Betting lines and odds for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks on Monday

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner bats against the Miami Marlins on Friday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Dodgers start a four-game home series Monday against the Diamondbacks at 7:10 p.m. PDT before heading to San Francisco to face the division-leading Giants.

The Dodgers (22-18 after a 13-2 start) are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Marlins on Sunday but won the series 2-1 after sweeping the Mariners 2-0 in the middle of last week. The Dodgers are -350 favorites (risk $350 to profit $100) to win this series, though they’d have to go 3-1 for the series win (2-2 would be a push and a refund).

L.A. opened around -180 in tonight’s game though it’s already been bet up to -210 as of 10 a.m. PDT. Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.45 ERA, 0.90 WHIP) gets the start. He has just the one decision, but he’s the only Dodger starter to go at least six innings every time he’s taken the mound and the Dodgers are 4-3 in those seven starts.

(VSiN)

The Dodgers are always a popular bet in straight-up money-line parlays with other favorites (such as the Yankees, who are -280 at Texas, and the Padres, who are -200 vs. the Rockies). Another popular way to bet the Dodgers is -1.5 on the run line, which is around even money, though you need them to win by at least two runs to cover the spread.

However, even though the Diamondbacks are only 18-23 and falling out of the NL West race, they are starting longtime nemesis Madison Bumgarner, who has a lifetime 2.74 ERA against the Dodgers.

With the strong pitching matchup, the Over/Under is set at seven runs.

