Clayton Kershaw solid as Dodgers rally to beat Diamondbacks

The Dodgers won’t earn any style points for the three-run, eighth-inning rally that propelled them to a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Chavez Ravine on Wednesday night.

It was an ugly half-inning that featured two free passes, a cheap hit and a game-turning defensive gaffe, and the Dodgers didn’t even nail the dismount — the rally ended with a double-play grounder.

But the Dodgers aren’t about to complain, not after Clayton Kershaw gave them a chance to win with a solid six-inning, two-run, two-hit, eight-strikeout effort and the Diamondbacks gifted them their seventh victory in the past eight games.

The Dodgers, fresh off the frustration of failing to score after putting runners on first and third with one out in the sixth, trailed 2-1 when Chris Taylor opened the seventh with a walk off reliever Taylor Clarke, and Gavin Lux walked off left-hander Joe Mantiply.

Advertisement

Pinch-hitter Albert Pujols followed with a 185-foot bloop into shallow right field that nicked off the glove of first baseman Pavin Smith, who nearly made a running, over-the-shoulder catch. The hit loaded the bases.

Austin Barnes struck out, and pinch-hitter Will Smith sent a sinking liner toward the right-field line. Arizona’s Josh Rojas got to the ball, but as he positioned himself for a possible catch and throw home, the ball went off his glove for an error that allowed two runs to score for a 3-2 Dodgers lead.

Mookie Betts followed with an RBI ground-rule double to right-center for a 4-1 lead. Max Muncy was hit by a pitch to load the bases, but reliever Stefan Crichton got Justin Turner to bounce into an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play.

Joe Kelly retired the side in order in the seventh to preserve the one-run deficit. Left-hander Victor Gonzalez threw a scoreless eighth, and Kenley Jansen struck out two of three in the ninth, both with 96-mph sinking fastballs, for his ninth save.

It was the 321st save of Jansen’s career. Only Mariano Rivera (with the New York Yankees) and Trevor Hoffman (with the San Diego Padres) had more with one team.

The Dodgers caught a huge break in the top of the fifth after Nick Ahmed doubled off the center-field wall and took third on Stephen Vogt’s grounder to second.

Arizona pitcher Matt Peacock dropped a safety squeeze toward the mound. Kershaw fielded the ball, looked the runner back and fired low and past Muncy at first, Ahmed trotting home for an apparent 3-1 lead.

Advertisement

But home plate umpire Will Little ruled Peacock out on runner’s interference — replays showed Peacock was inside the line — and sent Ahmed back to third. After Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was ejected for arguing the call, Kershaw struck out Pavin Smith to end the inning.

Kershaw, who lowered his ERA to 3.18, did not give up a hit until the fourth, when he walked Rojas with one out and Eduardo Escobar lined a two-run homer to center, his team-leading 10th of the season, for a 2-0 Diamondbacks lead.

The Dodgers sliced that lead in half in the bottom of the fourth when Muncy roped a one-out, 109-mph double into the right-field corner — the first hit Peacock gave up — and scored when Yoshi Tsutsugo stroked a full-count, 94-mph fastball through the vacated shortstop hole for an RBI single.

Advertisement

Roberts started Tsutsugo, acquired from Tampa Bay for a player to be named or cash on Saturday, in the cleanup spot.

Tsutsugo sent a 110.4-mph screamer into left for his first hit as a Dodger.