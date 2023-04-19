Dodgers vs. New York Mets: Live updates, start time and analysis

For Max Scherzer and the Dodgers, ‘sour taste’ remains from 2021 playoff elimination
He was a fan favorite, until he wasn’t.
One of the best trade-deadline acquisitions ever, until it all ended with a disappointing postseason failure.
A year and a half later, Max Scherzer still carries conflicting emotions about his three-month stint as a Dodger in 2021.
“That team was built to win the World Series,” the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher said Monday. “So when you come up short, that leaves a little sour taste in your mouth.”
Clayton Kershaw is superb in joining 200-win club as Dodgers blank Mets
Pitching victories might be a discounted data point in baseball’s modern analytics, written off as an old-school relic too unrepresentative of a singular performance.
To Clayton Kershaw, however, that’s the whole charm of the statistic.
One number that reflects a teamwide effort. An individual accolade that, even in his case as a future Hall of Famer, transcends just his own personal success.
“There’s been a lot of pitchers that have pitched well but maybe don’t have the team behind them,” Kershaw said. “Just reflecting on that, and just thankful for being part of great teams, that’s what wins signify to me.”
Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season
Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.