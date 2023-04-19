Dodgers vs. New York Mets: Live updates, start time and analysis

For Max Scherzer and the Dodgers, ‘sour taste’ remains from 2021 playoff elimination

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer delivers against the San Diego Padres on April 10. (Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)

He was a fan favorite, until he wasn’t.

One of the best trade-deadline acquisitions ever, until it all ended with a disappointing postseason failure.

A year and a half later, Max Scherzer still carries conflicting emotions about his three-month stint as a Dodger in 2021.

“That team was built to win the World Series,” the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher said Monday. “So when you come up short, that leaves a little sour taste in your mouth.”

