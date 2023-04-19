Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. New York Mets: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 2.
Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 2. Syndergaard is 0-2 with a 5.63 earned-run average over three starts this season.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Noah Syndergaard gets the start for the Dodgers against Max Scherzer and the New York Mets in the series finale at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday at 12:10 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

By Jack Harris

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer delivers against the San Diego Padres on April 10.
(Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)

He was a fan favorite, until he wasn’t.

One of the best trade-deadline acquisitions ever, until it all ended with a disappointing postseason failure.

A year and a half later, Max Scherzer still carries conflicting emotions about his three-month stint as a Dodger in 2021.

“That team was built to win the World Series,” the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher said Monday. “So when you come up short, that leaves a little sour taste in your mouth.”

Read more >>>

Clayton Kershaw is superb in joining 200-win club as Dodgers blank Mets

By Jack Harris

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw reacts after striking out New York's Tommy Pham.
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw reacts after striking out New York's Tommy Pham to end the seventh inning Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Pitching victories might be a discounted data point in baseball’s modern analytics, written off as an old-school relic too unrepresentative of a singular performance.

To Clayton Kershaw, however, that’s the whole charm of the statistic.

One number that reflects a teamwide effort. An individual accolade that, even in his case as a future Hall of Famer, transcends just his own personal success.

“There’s been a lot of pitchers that have pitched well but maybe don’t have the team behind them,” Kershaw said. “Just reflecting on that, and just thankful for being part of great teams, that’s what wins signify to me.”

Read more >>>

