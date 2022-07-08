Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs recap: Mookie Betts homers twice as Dodgers beat Cubs 5-3

With All-Star decision looming, Tony Gonsolin looks to continue strong start to season

There’s little doubt Tony Gonsolin will be part of the National League All-Star team this year.

Entering his 16th start of the season Thursday, the only real question is whether he will get the chance to start the game on home soil at Dodger Stadium.

Gonsolin enters the night with the majors’ best record (10-0), ERA (1.54), and batting average against (.156).

He doesn’t have the most innings, logging only 81 2/3 after some short starts during the season’s opening weeks.

But few, if any, have thrown the ball better over the past two months, with Gonsolin riding a streak of 11 straight outings in which he’s pitched at least five innings and given up no more than two runs.

His last time out was one of the best starts of his career, when he gave up one run in a career-long 7 2/3 inning display against the San Diego Padres.

“He’s focused as much as I’ve ever seen him,” manager Dave Roberts said. “When you’re searching for your identity, it’s hard to be present. I think now, whether it’s his side sessions, whether it’s in the weight room, whether it’s in his pre-series pitchers meetings, or on the mount, he’s in the moment.”

The Dodgers enter Thursday in top form, as well. They’ve won 12 of their last 16 games, including six of their first seven on this 11-game home stand.

Here’s the lineup they’ll throw out for the series opener against the Chicago Cubs: