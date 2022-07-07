Dodgers vs. Cubs: How to watch, streaming options and start times

What you need to know: The Dodgers take a break from playing NL West Division teams when they welcome the Chicago Cubs on Thursday for the first of four games at Dodger Stadium.

Tony Gonsolin gets a chance to improve on his perfect 10-0 record and 1.54 earned-run average when he faces a Cubs team that struggled in June, winning just 10 of 27 games, but has had better fortune in July with series wins against Boston and Milwaukee.

The Cubs, who are 34-48 and in third place in the NL Central, will counter Gonsolin with right-hander Mark Leiter Jr., who is 2-2 and has an ERA of 4.85.

On the home stand, the Dodgers (52-29) have won six of seven games — three of four from San Diego and a three-game sweep of Colorado after they defeated the Rockies on Wednesday 2-1.

At the conclusion of their series with the Cubs, the Dodgers will travel to St. Louis for three with the Cardinals, then fly back to California for two games with the Angels at Anaheim before the All-Star break.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Cubs series

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC); 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish

