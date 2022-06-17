Dodgers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Live updates, start time and analysis

Hail Dave Roberts for letting Tyler Anderson pursue no-hitter despite high pitch count
As much as Dave Roberts insisted that he didn’t take any risks, he couldn’t be certain of that. Tyler Anderson’s attempt to complete a no-hitter could very well backfire on the Dodgers in the coming weeks and months.
With Walker Buehler’s arm in a sling, Clayton Kershaw just returned from a back injury and Julio Urias still working his way into form, Anderson is their No. 2 starter behind Tony Gonsolin.
They can’t afford to lose him.
Yet on Wednesday night, Roberts permitted this 32-year-old left-hander with a disconcerting medical history to throw a career-high 123 pitches in pursuit of personal glory.
How reckless.
How irresponsible.
How absolutely wonderful.
