Dodgers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Live updates, start time and analysis

Hail Dave Roberts for letting Tyler Anderson pursue no-hitter despite high pitch count

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, left, takes Tyler Anderson out of the game after the starting pitcher gave up a ninth-inning triple to the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

As much as Dave Roberts insisted that he didn’t take any risks, he couldn’t be certain of that. Tyler Anderson’s attempt to complete a no-hitter could very well backfire on the Dodgers in the coming weeks and months.

With Walker Buehler’s arm in a sling, Clayton Kershaw just returned from a back injury and Julio Urias still working his way into form, Anderson is their No. 2 starter behind Tony Gonsolin.

They can’t afford to lose him.

Yet on Wednesday night, Roberts permitted this 32-year-old left-hander with a disconcerting medical history to throw a career-high 123 pitches in pursuit of personal glory.

How reckless.

How irresponsible.

How absolutely wonderful.

