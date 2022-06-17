Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers against the Atlanta Braves in April. Kershaw has a 4-1 record and 2.12 earned-run average over six starts this season.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Fresh off their two-game sweep of the Angels, the Dodgers open a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians with Clayton Kershaw on the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT.

By Austin KnoblauchAssistant Editor, Sports 

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, left, takes Tyler Anderson out of the game after the starting pitcher gave up a ninth-inning triple to the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

As much as Dave Roberts insisted that he didn’t take any risks, he couldn’t be certain of that. Tyler Anderson’s attempt to complete a no-hitter could very well backfire on the Dodgers in the coming weeks and months.

With Walker Buehler’s arm in a sling, Clayton Kershaw just returned from a back injury and Julio Urias still working his way into form, Anderson is their No. 2 starter behind Tony Gonsolin.

They can’t afford to lose him.

Yet on Wednesday night, Roberts permitted this 32-year-old left-hander with a disconcerting medical history to throw a career-high 123 pitches in pursuit of personal glory.

How reckless.

How irresponsible.

How absolutely wonderful.

