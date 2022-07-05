Dodgers vs. Rockies: Live updates, start time, analysis and more

Julio Urías burnishes All-Star credentials, Dodgers win on Trayce Thompson’s home run
A Dodgers starting pitcher made a strong case for an All-Star berth for the fourth day in a row.
A journeyman outfielder known primarily as a member of a decorated basketball family struck the key blow.
And an injury-ravaged bullpen wobbled its way through the ninth inning in a 5-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night that marked the Dodgers’ 50th win two games ahead of the season’s halfway point, keeping them on pace for a 100-win season.
On our holiday that celebrates the land of the free, the Dodgers let Freeland reign into the fifth inning. Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland retired the first 13 batters in order before the Dodgers changed the course of the game.
Trayce Thompson, brother of NBA star Klay Thompson and son of former Lakers forward Mychal Thompson, followed Justin Turner’s single and Chris Taylor’s walk with a three-run home run to left field that put the Dodgers ahead 3-1.
Hernández: Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw deserves the All-Star start
There was no mention of the month Clayton Kershaw spent on the injured list or how he hasn’t pitched a sufficient number of innings to qualify to be on the earned-run average leaderboard.
In the view of Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, this was a no-brainer: Kershaw should pitch in the All-Star Game.
“I don’t think there’s anybody more deserving to pitch an All-Star Game in Dodger Stadium,” Barnes said.
Baseball can make it happen. Baseball should make it happen.
In fact, National League manager Brian Snitker should take it a step further and designate Kershaw the starter.
Baseball has a chance to manufacture a moment in what is generally an unscripted theater, and what better moment can there be than the 34-year-old Kershaw making his first All-Star start at home in what could be the final season of his Hall of Fame career?