Dodgers vs. Rockies: Live updates, start time, analysis and more

Julio Urías burnishes All-Star credentials, Dodgers win on Trayce Thompson’s home run

A Dodgers starting pitcher made a strong case for an All-Star berth for the fourth day in a row.

A journeyman outfielder known primarily as a member of a decorated basketball family struck the key blow.

And an injury-ravaged bullpen wobbled its way through the ninth inning in a 5-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night that marked the Dodgers’ 50th win two games ahead of the season’s halfway point, keeping them on pace for a 100-win season.

On our holiday that celebrates the land of the free, the Dodgers let Freeland reign into the fifth inning. Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland retired the first 13 batters in order before the Dodgers changed the course of the game.

Trayce Thompson, brother of NBA star Klay Thompson and son of former Lakers forward Mychal Thompson, followed Justin Turner’s single and Chris Taylor’s walk with a three-run home run to left field that put the Dodgers ahead 3-1.

