Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Live updates, news, odds and score

Betting odds and lines for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks on Monday
Fresh off of a home sweep of the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers send Clayton Kershaw to the mound for the first time since July 3 to face the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The long layoff for Kershaw did not lead to a short price on the Dodgers, as DraftKings opened the Dodgers as -280 favorites. They were -290 overnight despite Kershaw allowing 22 home runs in his past 16 home starts and going 3-4 in his last seven starts.
The Diamondbacks counter with Zac Gallen, whose ERA of 4.13 across his nine starts on the road is lower than his 4.50 home ERA. In three starts since the beginning of the 2020 season against the Dodgers, he has allowed four runs, two home runs and four walks across 19 innings.
The total opened at 8.5 at DraftKings and closed at eight overnight with -115 juice to the over on the overnight line despite seven of the last eight games between these two teams going over the total. All but one of those games had a total that closed at nine or higher.
The Dodgers have played five of their last 26 games over the total and are 19-4 against the Diamondbacks since the start of the 2020 season, with 15 of those wins coming by multiple runs.
VSiN, the Sports Betting Network, offers more expert sports betting content in a free daily email at VSiN.com/email.
ICYMI: Max Scherzer records 3,000th strikeout, flirts with perfect game in Dodgers’ sweep
Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer records his 3,000th career strikeout in win over Padres.
Max Scherzer zoomed past another signpost on the road to Cooperstown, N.Y., on Sunday, barely pausing to mark the 3,000th strikeout of a distinguished 14-year career that will culminate with his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
When the Dodgers right-hander whiffed Eric Hosmer with a full-count changeup in the fifth inning of an 8-0 victory over the San Diego Padres, catcher Will Smith tossed the milestone ball to the dugout and Scherzer doffed his cap to a roaring crowd of 42,637 in Chavez Ravine, the delay lasting all of about 20 seconds.
Scherzer had work to do, and his laser focus and disdain for distractions pushed the three-time Cy Young Award winner to the brink of even more history.
Scherzer retired the first 22 batters of the game, but five outs away from a perfect game — a feat accomplished by only 23 major leaguers — and with the drama and tension building with every out, he gave up a one-out double in the eighth to Hosmer, who laced a 2-and-1 changeup into the right-field corner.
Max Scherzer could make Trevor Bauer a footnote in Dodgers history
In the Sunday paper, Bill Plaschke called Trevor Bauer “officially the biggest embarrassment in Los Angeles Dodgers history.”
Maybe. But history seldom offers a silver lining more glistening than this: If Bauer is on the Dodgers’ roster, Max Scherzer is not.
With Scherzer here in place of Bauer, the Dodgers have a better chance to win the World Series. In his first eight starts with the Dodgers, Scherzer did something Bauer never has done in his career.
None of Bauer’s teams have won eight consecutive games in which he started.
Scherzer has started eight games for the Dodgers. The Dodgers have won every one. Scherzer’s record over those eight games: 6-0, with an 0.88 earned-run average, five walks and 72 strikeouts.