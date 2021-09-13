Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Live updates, news, odds and score

Betting odds and lines for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks on Monday

﻿Fresh off of a home sweep of the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers send Clayton Kershaw to the mound for the first time since July 3 to face the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The long layoff for Kershaw did not lead to a short price on the Dodgers, as DraftKings opened the Dodgers as -280 favorites. They were -290 overnight despite Kershaw allowing 22 home runs in his past 16 home starts and going 3-4 in his last seven starts.

The Diamondbacks counter with Zac Gallen, whose ERA of 4.13 across his nine starts on the road is lower than his 4.50 home ERA. In three starts since the beginning of the 2020 season against the Dodgers, he has allowed four runs, two home runs and four walks across 19 innings.

The total opened at 8.5 at DraftKings and closed at eight overnight with -115 juice to the over on the overnight line despite seven of the last eight games between these two teams going over the total. All but one of those games had a total that closed at nine or higher.

The Dodgers have played five of their last 26 games over the total and are 19-4 against the Diamondbacks since the start of the 2020 season, with 15 of those wins coming by multiple runs.

