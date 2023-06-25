Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Houston Astros: Live updates, start time and analysis

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (26) throws during the second inning.
Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin delivers against the San Francisco Giants on June 18.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Tony Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers as they go for the series sweep against the Houston Astros on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. PDT (ESPN).

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Saturday recap: David Peralta homer and a critical balk fuel wacky Dodgers comeback

By Mike DiGiovanna

Four walks, a knock and a balk. These were the primary ingredients in the witches brew of a cocktail that the Dodgers stirred together for a wacky eighth-inning rally that capped an 8-7 come-from-behind victory over the Houston Astros on Saturday.

A crowd of 49,281 at Chavez Ravine, their voices hoarse from booing Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, the two holdovers from Houston’s 2017 electronic sign-stealing team, cranked up the volume in the final three innings, when the Dodgers overcame a 7-3 deficit to beat the defending World Series champions for their fourth straight win.

“This tells you guys what kind of team we are,” said Dodgers outfielder David Peralta, whose pinch-hit, two-run home run pulled the Dodgers to within 7-5 in the seventh. “We’re fighting all the way to the end. We never give up.”

Read more >>>

Dodgers TV schedule for remainder of regular season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the remainder of the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.

