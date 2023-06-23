Rejuvenated Dodgers pitching staff spearheads victory over Astros

Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan delivers during the first inning of a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.

Baseball wisdom says to build momentum, you have to have pitching.

This week, the Dodgers have found plenty of both.

In their third straight win Friday night, a 3-2 defeat of the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium, it was the Dodgers’ once-maligned pitching staff that again led the way.

Rookie right-hander Emmet Sheehan gave up just two runs in six innings, following his hitless MLB debut last week with another quality start against a powerhouse lineup.

The bullpen produced three scoreless innings, continuing a turnaround that began during back-to-back shutouts against the Angels earlier this week.

And for the first time in more than a month, the Dodgers have a legitimate winning streak, collecting a third straight victory for the first time since a six-game streak in mid-May.

Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol celebrates after the final out of the Dodgers’ 3-2 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Since that last run — which capped a 14-2 stretch that has largely negated the Dodgers subpar play the rest of the season — the team’s typically stout pitching staff became an unexpected problem.

In 30 games between May 16-June 18, the team had a 5.69 ERA and gave up seven or more runs 12 times. After getting swept at home by the San Francisco Giants last weekend, the Dodgers ranked 25th in team ERA.

Since then, the staff has been rejuvenated.

The consecutive shutouts gave the Dodgers their first set of back-to-back wins this month. Then Sheehan, the 23-year-old right-hander who hadn’t even pitched in triple A before being called up last week, ran the scoreless streak another three innings to start Friday’s game, helping the Dodgers jump to an early lead on two RBIs from Mookie Betts (including his seventh leadoff homer of the season).

Mookie Betts pumps his fist as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Houston Astros on Friday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Sheehan stumbled in the fourth inning, giving up a pair of solo blasts to Mauricio Dubón and Kyle Tucker.

After walking his next batter, Sheehan settled down, retiring the last nine batters he faced to become the first Dodger since 2016 to begin his career with consecutive six-inning starts, according to SB Nation.

The Dodgers’ offense scored only once more, breaking a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI double from Michael Busch.

But that was enough on a night the bullpen — which was without top arm Evan Phillips, who wasn’t available because of a heavy recent workload — took care of the rest.

Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol celebrates with catcher Will Smith after the Dodgers’ 3-2 win over the Houston Astros. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Michael Grove pitched the seventh and eighth innings, showing some promise as a reliever by getting six outs on 19 pitches.

Then, Brusdar Graterol navigated the heart of Houston’s order in the ninth, securing his fourth save of the season to run the bullpen’s scoreless streak to 171/3 innings.

Max Muncy not back yet

Though the Dodgers had been hoping to get Max Muncy back for the start of the weekend series, the third baseman was still feeling “tightness” in his hamstring, manager Dave Roberts said, and now won’t be activated from the injured list until Sunday at the earliest.

“He still feels it when he goes full-speed running,” Roberts said, adding: “It’s more making sure we all feel really confident he can play and sustain health.”