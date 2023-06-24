Advertisement
Dodgers vs. Houston Astros: Live updates, start time and analysis

Los Angeles Dodgers' Bobby Miller plays during the second inning of a baseball game.
Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies on June 10.
(Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

Bobby Miller gets the start for the Dodgers as they continue their three-game series against the Houston Astros on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. PDT (FOX | MLB.TV).

Friday recap: Rejuvenated Dodgers pitching staff spearheads victory over Astros

By Jack Harris

Baseball wisdom says to build momentum, you have to have pitching.

This week, the Dodgers have found plenty of both.

In their third straight win Friday night, a 3-2 defeat of the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium, it was the Dodgers’ once-maligned pitching staff that again led the way.

Rookie right-hander Emmet Sheehan gave up just two runs in six innings, following his hitless MLB debut last week with another quality start against a powerhouse lineup.

Read more >>>

Dodgers TV schedule for remainder of regular season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the remainder of the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.

