Dodgers vs. Houston Astros: Live updates, start time and analysis

Friday recap: Rejuvenated Dodgers pitching staff spearheads victory over Astros

Baseball wisdom says to build momentum, you have to have pitching.

This week, the Dodgers have found plenty of both.

In their third straight win Friday night, a 3-2 defeat of the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium, it was the Dodgers’ once-maligned pitching staff that again led the way.

Rookie right-hander Emmet Sheehan gave up just two runs in six innings, following his hitless MLB debut last week with another quality start against a powerhouse lineup.

