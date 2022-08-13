Dodgers vs. Kansas City Royals: Live updates, start time, score and analysis

ICYMI: Tony Gonsolin flirts with perfection as Dodgers turn winning streak up to 11

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Put this guy in pictures. Kansas City Royals reliever Josh Staumont entered a pristine game in the seventh inning and the Dodgers promptly lit him up with four hits and a walk en route to an 8-3 victory Friday night.

Staumont retired no one and all five runners scored, saddling him with an ERA that was pure Buzz Lightyear: To Infinity and Beyond!

Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin reached for the stars himself, carrying a perfect game into the sixth inning and a no-hitter into the seventh. He retired the first batter in the seventh but surrendered two hits and a run before being removed after issuing his third walk in two innings.

Still, Gonsolin improved to a rather remarkable 14-1, his ERA dipping to 2.24 as the Dodgers won their 11th straight game. The right-hander took a 1.62 ERA into the All-Star Game, but yielded 12 earned runs in his first three starts since then before throwing five scoreless innings in his last start. It appears he has returned to form.

Read more >>>