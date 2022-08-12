Dodgers vs. Kansas City Royals: Live updates, start time, score and news

Joey Gallo finds a change in scenery is good for both him and Dodgers

Joey Gallo hits a three-run home run for the Dodgers against Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Griffin Jax on Wednesday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Fans at Dodger Stadium were chanting Joey Gallo’s name Wednesday night and they weren’t putting an expletive before or after it.

That was a pleasant change from his two seasons in New York, where the two-time All-Star was so unproductive and was jeered so frequently that he holed up in his Manhattan apartment to avoid showing his face on the street and hearing about his shortcomings in no uncertain terms.

Gallo’s teammates also chanted his name on Wednesday, and for many happy reasons. They were delighted not only with the pinch-hit, three-run home run that gave them a lead even Craig Kimbrel couldn’t squander, but also with the sight of Gallo shaking off his anxiety as he circled the bases in the seventh inning of what became their 10th consecutive victory, an 8-5 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Read more >>>