Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time and analysis

Tony Gonsolin’s strong outing leads Dodgers to series win over Braves

As he’d done during Tony Gonsolin ’s previous two starts this year, left-hander Tyler Anderson began throwing pitches in the bullpen during the early innings Wednesday.

This time, however, the Dodgers had no need for the bulk reliever.

In a 5-1 win against the Atlanta Braves , Gonsolin produced one of his best career performances.

The right-hander threw six scoreless innings, effectively managing his pitch count in his longest start since 2020. He carried a no-hitter through five innings, and faced more than the three minimum batters in an inning just twice.

On a day the Dodgers (9-3) announced starter Andrew Heaney was being placed on the injured list with left shoulder discomfort — creating an opening in the rotation Saturday that Anderson will fill — Gonsolin alleviated some of the team’s newfound pitching concerns, silencing a talented Braves lineup to help the Dodgers clinch the series with a rubber-match win.

“It was great, obviously with Tony not only preventing runs but being able to take down a big portion of the game,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Where we’re at, knowing we built him up, you don’t necessarily need that piggyback anymore. He can be more of a conventional starter.”

Though Gonsolin had limited damage in each of his first two starts this season, entering Wednesday having permitted just one run on the season, he had struggled to work deep into games. Both times, Anderson spelled him out of the bullpen, pitching multiple innings in each contest.

Read more >>>