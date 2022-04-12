Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins: Live updates, start time, news and analysis

Dodgers are in big trouble if Julio Urías can’t deliver quality innings

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts removes Julio Urías from the game during the third inning of a 9-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

DENVER — He shook his head. He rolled his shoulders. He slapped his glove. He took a baseball from an umpire and promptly tossed it on the ground.

By the time Julio Urías’ season debut ended Sunday afternoon, with hits flying and grocery bags floating and questions swirling through the cold Coors Field wind, the Dodgers magical left-hander couldn’t get off the field fast enough.

When Dave Roberts came to get the ball in the third inning, Urías popped off the mound, met him on the grass, handed it over, took off his cap, lowered his head, and trudged purposely into the shadows of the dugout.

This was not what the Dodgers expected. This is not what the Dodgers needed.

In his first opportunity to fill the role as the No. 2 starter in a thin rotation teetering on mediocrity, Urías did not play his part, burying them with a six-run deficit in an eventual 9-4 defeat to a Colorado Rockies team this columnist had described as “absolutely awful.”

