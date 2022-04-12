Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins: Live updates, start time, news and analysis

Dodgers are in big trouble if Julio Urías can’t deliver quality innings
DENVER — He shook his head. He rolled his shoulders. He slapped his glove. He took a baseball from an umpire and promptly tossed it on the ground.
By the time Julio Urías’ season debut ended Sunday afternoon, with hits flying and grocery bags floating and questions swirling through the cold Coors Field wind, the Dodgers magical left-hander couldn’t get off the field fast enough.
When Dave Roberts came to get the ball in the third inning, Urías popped off the mound, met him on the grass, handed it over, took off his cap, lowered his head, and trudged purposely into the shadows of the dugout.
This was not what the Dodgers expected. This is not what the Dodgers needed.
In his first opportunity to fill the role as the No. 2 starter in a thin rotation teetering on mediocrity, Urías did not play his part, burying them with a six-run deficit in an eventual 9-4 defeat to a Colorado Rockies team this columnist had described as “absolutely awful.”
Dodgers’ lineup starts Rocky Mountain cold: Five takeaways from opening series
DENVER — Chris Taylor didn’t shy away from the hype.
“We know we have, top to bottom, the best lineup in baseball,” the Dodgers outfielder said Sunday afternoon.
He had no choice, however, but to acknowledge the reality of the team’s opening-series loss to the Colorado Rockies, too.
“We didn’t show that this weekend,” he said.
Indeed, the Dodgers’ highly anticipated 2022 campaign opened with a dud at Coors Field. Despite a few bright spots from the bottom of the lineup and parts of the bullpen, sloppy play in the field and surprising struggles at the plate conspired to drop the Dodgers to a 1-2 start to the season.
After a loss in Sunday’s rubber match, manager Dave Roberts wasn’t sounding any alarms but didn’t pull any punches in his evaluation of the series either.
“We didn’t play good baseball,” he said. “I thought we pitched well, at times. We weren’t good situationally, as far as when we had guys on base, to cash runs in. Defensively, on the bases, I just don’t think that we played our type of baseball this series.”