Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins: Live updates, start time and analysis

Andrew Heaney and Dodgers deliver in rain-interrupted win over Twins

Cody Bellinger steals third base during the fifth inning of the Dodgers’ 7-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. (Nicole Neri / Associated Press)

MINNEAPOLIS — The work began immediately after Andrew Heaney signed with the Dodgers in the offseason.

Upon agreeing to terms with the team on a one-year, $8.5-million deal in mid-November, Heaney flew to Los Angeles to get a physical but also to meet with the team’s pitching staff. He was well aware of the Dodgers’ track record of developing pitchers, of unlocking potential in even veteran arms.

And eight years into his own underwhelming major league career, the left-hander was eager to hear the Dodgers’ ideas for him for the upcoming season.

He believed that, with the Dodgers’ help, he could reach a new level on the mound.

Five months later, Heaney showed the first signs of progress Tuesday night, giving up one unearned run over 4 1/3 innings in his Dodgers debut.

The game was decided hours later after the Dodgers scored six runs in the eighth inning and then sat through an 88-minute rain delay en route to a 7-2 win over the Minnesota Twins.

