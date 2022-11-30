Dodgers Dugout: Final day to vote for our Dodgers Hall of Fame

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and there hasn’t been a lot happening lately.

There have been no major free-agent signings. The Dodgers met with pitcher Justin Verlander on Monday. Verlander went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA with Houston last season, striking out 185 and giving up 116 hits and 29 walks in 175 innings. He was the unanimous choice for AL Cy Young. He also turns 40 in February and is being pursued by both New York teams and Houston. Expect a contract short on years but high in value.

The Dodgers also have been linked to Carlos Rodón, who had a 2.88 ERA in 31 starts with the Giants last season. Others they have been linked to in rumors include Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Aaron Judge, Alex Reyes and Mitch Haniger.

The thing to really wonder about is not whom the Dodgers have been connected to in rumors, because they can afford to sign anyone they want. The question is what is their philosophy this offseason? And we don’t know that. Do they want to go after a couple of big-name free agents, such as Verlander and Judge? Or do they want to go after a couple of mid-level free agents and open the door for all the young players in the minors who are ready for a chance? My guess is the latter. Remember, no one was turning cartwheels when the Dodgers announced they signed Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney last offseason, and they pitched pretty well.

On Monday, the Dodgers agreed to a one-year deal with reliever Shelby Miller. Don’t do any somersaults yet though. Since the start of the 2018 season, Miller is 1-9 with an 8.92 ERA, giving up 104 hits and 51 walks in 79.2 innings, striking out 71. And for that, he gets $1.5 million. The Dodgers do have a history of taking pitchers like this and turning them around (Evan Phillips had a career ERA of 6.68 in 67.1 innings before last season), so we’ll see if they can work their magic again.

Cody Bellinger seems destined for a different team. There are 11 teams talking to him, and his agent, Scott Boras, indicated to reporters last week that he is seeking a one-year deal. Among those teams are Toronto, San Francisco, the Chicago Cubs and Colorado.

There is an amazing amount of silence regarding Justin Turner. No rumors of him talking to other teams. He recently was spotted in Europe by a Dodgers fan, who took a picture with him and posted it on social media.

So, we just wait and see. I’ve learned over the years that speculating on what Andrew Friedman is going to do is a fool’s errand, so no real predictions here. We’ll break down any signings or trades after they happen.

Hall of Fame deadline

Today is the last day to vote in our Dodgers Dugout Hall of Fame. How do you vote? You email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com. Send me an email with your choices, in any order (up to 12 players and up to six non-players). You have until midnight to vote. Results will be announced in early December. For detailed directions and bios of all candidates, click here. And remember, Roy Campanella, Don Drysdale, Sandy Koufax, Jackie Robinson, Vin Scully and Duke Snider were voted in last year, so they aren’t on the ballot.

Based on ballots so far, there are three people who are locks to make it and five who are on the bubble. Some readers have asked who I’m voting for, so my ballot appears after the list of candidates below:

Players (vote for no more than 12)

Dusty Baker

Adrián Beltré

Ron Cey

Tommy Davis

Willie Davis

Carl Erskine

Andre Ethier

Carl Furillo

Eric Gagne

Steve Garvey

Kirk Gibson

Jim Gilliam

Shawn Green

Pedro Guerrero

Mickey Hatcher

Babe Herman

Orel Hershiser

Gil Hodges

Burt Hooton

Eric Karros

Matt Kemp

Clem Labine

Davey Lopes

Mike Marshall (the pitcher)

Raul Mondesi

Manny Mota

Van Lingle Mungo

Don Newcombe

Wes Parker

Ron Perranoski

Mike Piazza

Johnny Podres

Pee Wee Reese

Pete Reiser

Jerry Reuss

Preacher Roe

John Roseboro

Bill Russell

Mike Scioscia

Reggie Smith

Don Sutton

Fernando Valenzuela

Dazzy Vance

Bob Welch

Zack Wheat

Maury Wills

Steve Yeager

Non-players (vote for no more than six)

Walter Alston

Red Barber

Buzzie Bavasi

Fred Claire

Jerry Doggett

Leo Durocher

Jaime Jarrín

Tommy Lasorda

Peter O’Malley

Walter O’Malley

Ross Porter

Branch Rickey

My ballot

Players

Steve Garvey

Jim Gilliam

Babe Herman

Orel Hershiser

Gil Hodges

Don Newcombe

Pee Wee Reese

Don Sutton

Fernando Valenzuela

Dazzy Vance

Zack Wheat

Maury Wills

Non-players

Walter Alston

Jaime Jarrín

Tommy Lasorda

Peter O’Malley

Walter O’Malley

Branch Rickey

The current roster

If the season started today, here’s a look at a projected 26-man roster based on the current 40-man roster (Note, players such as Clayton Kershaw and Miller aren’t officially Dodgers yet, so they aren’t on the current 40-man roster):

Rotation

Julio Urías

Dustin May

Tony Gonsolin

Ryan Pepiot

Michael Grove

Bullpen

Yency Almonte

Phil Bickford

Justin Bruihl

Caleb Ferguson

Brusdar Graterol

Daniel Hudson

Evan Phillips

Alex Vesia

Catchers

Austin Barnes

Will Smith

Infielders

Jacob Amaya

Freddie Freeman

Gavin Lux

Max Muncy

Miguel Vargas

Jorbit Vivas

Outfielders

Mookie Betts

Chris Taylor

James Outman

Andy Pages

Trayce Thompson

We’ll keep track of the changes to this as the offseason progresses.

And finally

Cody Bellinger makes an insane catch on a Fernando Tatis Jr. fly ball to preserve the Dodgers’ lead over the Padres in Game 2 of the 2020 NLDS. Watch and listen here.