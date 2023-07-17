Dodgers Dugout: What’s wrong with Clayton Kershaw?

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. The voting for the 10 greatest Dodgers of all-time is now closed. Results will be announced as soon as all the ballots are counted.

Newsletter Are you a true-blue fan? Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

There really is only one frustrating thing in writing about the Dodgers: They keep their injury news very quiet. Remember the 2021 season? Max Muncy injured his elbow in the final game of the season. Would he play in the postseason? Each series we would hear “We have high hopes he will be ready for the next series.” So that’s what all of the media told the fans. Turns out, Muncy was never going to return in the postseason. He had torn the UCL in his left elbow.

This season, we turn to Clayton Kershaw. He came out of his June 27 start in Colorado because of a “cranky” left shoulder. Didn’t look like he would go on the IL, but his next start might be pushed back. Well, we will put him on the IL, but he should be back right after the All-Stat break.

On Friday, the Dodgers said he won’t be back until early August. Of course, with the way the Dodgers announce their injuries, they could mean early August of next season for all we know.

Advertisement

Enjoying this newsletter? Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a Los Angeles Times subscriber.

What injury Kershaw has has not been disclosed. Even Kershaw, who says he feels completely fine, is mystified by all of this.

“I’ve never had anything like it, to the point where, I’m gonna go play catch today and throw it as hard as I can, and they say it needs to rest,” Kershaw said. “It’s just weird, honestly. I don’t know what to make of it. But I’m just gonna have to listen to them.”

Kershaw had an MRI exam before the break, but no one will disclose what the exam revealed.

“I don’t want to even say because I can’t speak exactly about what it is,” Dave Roberts said. “I think Clayton is doing everything he can to adhere to the doctor’s orders and when he’s ready to pitch, he’ll pitch. That’s why it’s hard to give that exact time period. It’s just no one knows.”

We will end this with a final quote from Kershaw: “When the doctor [team physicial Neal ElAttrache] tells you something — I’m really good at arguing — but I can’t argue with that. He’s been around a long time and seen a lot of stuff. So obviously I trust his opinion. If there was ever a guy to go see, it would be him. That doesn’t mean I believe it, but I do trust him.”

So, hopefully Kershaw will be back in early August, 2023. And players and teams certainly have the right to withhold specific injury information if they want to, as long as they realize it puts another barrier between them and the fans.

Jake Marisnick

A lot of Dodger fans were unhappy that the Dodgers signed Jake Marisnick, who was a member of the 2017 Dodgers (though an injury prevented him from playing in the postseason). But, who are some of the people fine with him joining the team? Members of the 2017 Dodgers.

Advertisement

“I don’t get as mad at him because he wasn’t in the lineup,” Kershaw said. “Selfishly, I guess, he didn’t really affect me.”

From Austin Barnes, a high school teammate of Marisnick’s at Riverside Poly: “He didn’t have anything given to him and he has battled his way. I think he can help us win.”

From Chris Taylor, a former travel ball teammate of Marisnick: “Jake and I go way back, and we’re just happy he’s here to help us win. We’re not really focused on past seasons. We’re just looking forward to winning the World Series this year.”

From Marisnick, who has said in the past he regrets not speaking up: “You just be open about it and talk if someone wants to talk. People make mistakes in this world and if you make a mistake and you’re open about it and you talk about it, it typically goes over a little better. I’m open if there are any questions here.”

So there you go. If the people directly affected by the 2017 scandal aren’t mad, Dodgers fans should let it go too, at least when it comes to Marisnick.

Up next

Monday: Dodgers (Emmet Sheehan, 2-0, 4.35 ERA) at Baltimore (Grayson Rodriguez, 2-2, 7.35 ERA), 4:05 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Tuesday: Dodgers (Michael Grove, 1-2, 6.89 ERA) at Baltimore (Tyler Wells, 7-4, 3.18 ERA), 4:05 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Wednesday: Dodgers (*Julio Urías, 7-5, 4.35 ERA) at Baltimore (Dean Kremer, 10-4, 4.59 ERA), 10:05 a.m. PT, SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

*-left-handed

In case you missed it

Why Dodgers are embracing Jake Marisnick, despite his involvement in Astros scandal

Clayton Kershaw frustrated by ‘weird’ injury that continues to keep him out

Is the Dodgers’ ‘best baseball’ indeed still ahead? Five key questions for the second half

And finally

Vin Scully and John Wooden are interviewed. Watch and listen here.