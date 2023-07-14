Advertisement
Clayton Kershaw set to miss ‘a few weeks’ with shoulder injury

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw watches batting practice before a game against the Angels at Angel Stadium on June 21.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
NEW YORK — 

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw said he’ll miss ‘a few weeks” as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury that has keep him on the injured list since July 15.

Kershaw was placed on the injured list six days after experiencing pain in his left shoulder during a start against the Colorado Rockies in late June. The 35-year-old led the team’s rotation in wins (he is 10-4), earned-run average (2.55) and workload (95⅓ innings, 34 more than anyone else on the team) before being placed on the injured list.

Kershaw hopes to be back at some point in early August. He said he feels fine, but that after getting an MRI before the All-Star break, doctors told him his injury needed more time to heal.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more on Kershaw soon.

