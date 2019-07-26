Dodgers lean on Justin Turner’s late home run to defeat Nationals

The Dodgers’ game-deciding two-out rally in their 4-2 win Friday night began in a spot the team almost always avoids: with Joc Pederson facing a left-handed pitcher.

The veteran Tony Sipp, tops in career relief appearances among left-handed pitchers across the majors, had just entered in the eighth inning with the game tied. The Nationals, between starter Aníbal Sánchez and reliever Javy Guerra, had retired the previous 22 batters in a row. Pederson began the night six for 33 with 12 strikeouts and no walks against left-handers this season. The odds were stacked against the Dodgers, but manager Dave Roberts, working with a short bench, stuck with Pederson.

Pederson responded by clawing back from a 1-2 count to work a walk to become the Dodgers’ first baserunner since the first inning. The discipline ignited a swift turnaround against the dreadful Nationals bullpen.

Alex Verdugo followed with a single, the Dodgers’ first hit since compiling three singles in the first inning , and Nationals manager Dave Martinez replaced Sipp with Kyle Barraclough, who was recalled from the minors Friday and hadn’t pitched in a major league contest since June 15.

The decision was disastrous. Justin Turner broke the game open with a three-run home run just over the left-center field wall.

The Dodgers nearly responded with their own two-out debacle. Kenley Jansen took the mound in the ninth inning to close the game and quickly got two outs. But Trea Turner singled to extend the game before Jansen hit Adam Eaton with a pitch and walked Anthony Rendon to load the bases for Juan Soto.

The Nationals were down to their last strike a third time when Jansen walked Soto to push home the Nationals’ second run. Howie Kendrick stepped to the plate with the winning run in scoring position. To his frustration, he fell behind 0-2 on two borderline pitches he thought were above the strike zone. Kendrick took the next pitch for a ball before fouling off three pitches. He finally whiffed on the seventh pitch of the at-bat — and Jansen’s 34th of the inning — to end the game.

The game began with a modern pitching marvel — two relatively soft throwers, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Sanchez, successfully mixing and matching their way through potent lineups. They combined to give up one run in 13 2/3 innings.



In theory, Sánchez offered an appetizing matchup for the Dodgers. The veteran nibbles around the strike zone, relying on hitters chasing pitches to accrue outs with soft contact, and the Dodgers (68-37) are one of the best at not chasing. And Sánchez is right-handed. The Dodgers mash right-handers better than any other team in the National League.

The Dodgers were applying the theory with success in the first inning. Four of their first five batters reached base. Cody Bellinger supplied their third single to score Pederson with one out and Max Muncy to load the bases. An outburst seemed imminent. It never developed.

A.J. Pollock swung at a 3-0 pitch. He connected off the end of his bat and hit a soft chopper to Sánchez. The pitcher threw home to get the force out. Corey Seager ended the inning with a groundout, stranding the bases loaded. Sanchez needed 31 pitches to secure the three outs.

Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu delivers a pitch during a 4-2 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Sánchez didn’t allow another baserunner. He retired the final 20 batters he faced until his exit after seven innings. He struck out six, walked one, and threw 89 pitches. But he didn’t leave with a lead because Ryu was wiggling out of jams.

That changed in the seventh inning when the Nationals (55-48) loaded the bases on a clean single and two bunts before Adam Eaton roped a single to left field. The hit scored Victor Robles and prompted Gerardo Parra to try to score from second base. Verdugo, who made a diving catch to rob Eaton of extra bases in the sixth, fired a strike home on a hop to get Parra. The Nationals challenged the play — both the call and the umpires ruling catcher Russell Martin didn’t block Parra’s path to the plate — and it was upheld.

Ryu’s night ended after the replay review. He departed having given up the one run and eight hits. Roberts replaced him with Joe Kelly to face the dangerous Rendon, who worked the count in his favor, to 3-1, and thought he had walked on a borderline pitch. But umpire Brian O’Nora called it a strike. Rendon popped out on the next pitch and Kelly escaped, keeping the tie intact for the Dodgers’ opportune outburst.