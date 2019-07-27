Enrique Hernandez will soon join Ross Stripling on Dodgers’ injured list

The Dodgers arrived in the District hoping Ross Stripling and Enrique Hernandez would avoid stints on the injured list after they exited Wednesday’s loss to the Angels with ailments. Neither will.

Los Angeles placed Stripling on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right biceps tendinitis and called up right-handed reliever Jaime Schultz to occupy his spot on the roster. Meanwhile, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Hernandez will go on the injured list within the next couple days after injuring his left hand Wednesday. He underwent an MRI exam Friday, but Roberts said he didn’t know the results. Hernandez was only available to play defense Saturday.

Stripling was initially diagnosed with a neck injury after exiting his start Wednesday after five innings. On Saturday, he said the neck was still stiff and prevented him from throwing a bullpen session but the pain trickled down his arm. He played catch Friday and Saturday before the Dodgers decided to shelve him.

The right-hander said his neck trouble first surfaced during the offseason and reemerged during spring training. He pitched through it in the spring and for a few weeks into the season before it finally dissipated. He said he could pitch through it again, but his velocity would dip and the problem would remain indefinitely.

“It feels like I can’t like finish a throw as aggressively as I need to and it kind of feels like one of those things that could linger if I try to pitch through it,” Stripling said. “It can turn into a month of battling it versus if we rest it, it could be a one start, couple days kind of thing. I would say I was hoping to make a better stride forward today than I did. I didn’t make a good enough stride forward to throw a bullpen.”

Hernandez was still active Saturday because he’s the only shortstop available behind Corey Seager with Chris Taylor already on the injured list. The Dodgers don’t have another shortstop on their 40-man roster. Gavin Lux, the organization’s top-ranked prospect, was recently called up to triple-A Oklahoma City and has been on a tear, but Roberts said the team isn’t considering promoting him.

“I think that as what we do and most teams do with young players that need at-bats, to come up here to not play consistently doesn’t make a whole lot of sense,” Roberts said.



Other internal options include Daniel Castro and Drew Jackson. The team could also acquire a stopgap.

Castro, 26, is on Oklahoma City’s injured list but is playing games in the Arizona League. He’s batting .241 with a .600 OPS in 45 games this season. He played in 18 games for the Colorado Rockies last season.

Jackson, who turns 26 Sunday, was selected in the Rule 5 draft by the Baltimore Orioles during the offseason. He played in three games for the team but was returned to the Dodgers in April. He has started 16 games at shortstop, 22 games at second base and16 games in center field for Oklahoma City. He’s batting .230 with four home runs and a .681 OPS in 60 games.

Short Hops

Dylan Floro allowed two hits in a scoreless inning for single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday. It was his first rehab appearance since going on the injured list with a neck injury. Roberts said Floro may pitch again for the minor league affiliate before joining the Dodgers. Whether he does or not, the plan is for Floro to be activated sometime during the Dodgers’ upcoming three-game series against the Colorado Rockies next week.