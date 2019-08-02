Dodgers place left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu on the injured list

The Dodgers placed left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu, a National League Cy Young contender, on the 10-day injured list with neck soreness, retroactive to Thursday.

The club also officially called up Dustin May, Friday’s starting pitcher, and recalled fellow pitching prospect Tony Gonsolin. Right-hander Dylan Floro was optioned to triple-A Oklahoma City. Left-hander Scott Alexander was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for Dustin May on the 40-man roster.

Ryu’s move to the injured list comes two days after he tossed six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies. He allowed three hits while walking one and striking out one. His ERA dropped to a league-best 1.53 with the performance.

There was no indication of any neck trouble Wednesday, but Ryu exited the game after throwing just 80 pitches. It was his lowest total since he left a start with an injury April 8. The 32-year-old has thrown 135 2/3 innings, his most since logging 152 innings in 2014.

