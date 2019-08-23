Column: Dodgers’ humbling loss to Yankees reveals potential woes

No conversation was necessary.

His head lowered in defeat, Hyun-Jin Ryu started to descend the mound before manager Dave Roberts reached him.

The journey to the bench was unlike any Ryu had made at Dodger Stadium this season, with the packed house shocked into silence.

The problem wasn’t so much that Ryu lost at home for the first time. What was alarming was how he lost.

October suddenly didn’t feel as inviting.

In the New York Yankees, the Dodgers encountered the American League version of themselves, a collection of hitters who possess as much patience as they do power. And the potential World Series opponents did to Ryu what the Dodgers have done to countless pitchers who have dared to take the mound here.

The results were as ugly as the monochromatic Sunday-softball-league-style uniforms the players teams wore for the so-called Players Weekend.

The seven earned runs charged to Ryu in the 10-2 debacle matched the total from his previous 11 starts at Dodger Stadium.



In 4 1/3 innings, Ryu gave up three home runs, which also equaled his previous home total.

And to think that before this visit from the Yankees, the perfect scenario for the Dodgers included them opening the World Series under the same conditions they played on Friday night.

At home.

With Ryu on the mound.

Then again, Ryu hadn’t pitched against a lineup like the Yankees’. These weren’t the Arizona Diamondbacks, the San Francisco Giants or the San Diego Padres.

The “savages,” as Yankees manager Aaron Boone refers to his hitters, can conquer their opposition a variety of ways.

Ryu hadn’t given up more than a single home run in any of his home starts. He gave up two in the third inning alone.

Aaron Judge was the first to punish him, as he deposited one of his trademark changeups into the left-field pavilion.

Two batters later, Gary Sanchez sent a cutter over the same wall to double the Yankees’ lead to 2-0.

Between the two home runs, Gleyber Torres worked a nine-pitch at-bat that ended in a strikeout. Torres’ approach was part of a concerted effort to fatigue Ryu. The left-hander’s pitch count was at 58 through three innings and 77 through four.

That set the stage for Ryu’s fifth-inning collapse.

With the Yankees holding a 2-1 advantage, DJ LeMahieu and Judge started the inning with consecutive singles. Torres grounded out to short on a slow roller that permitted Judge and LeMahieu to advance to second and third base, respectively.

Ryu intentionally walked Sanchez to load the bases, but the plan backfired spectacularly when Didi Gregorius launched a rocket into the right-field stands.

Game over.

The grand slam was the first Ryu had allowed in six major leagues seasons.

Ryu’s night ended following a double by Gio Urshela. The Dodgers were down 6-1. Their deficit increased by another run when left-handed-hitting Brett Gardner doubled off left-hander Adam Kolarek to drive in Urshela.

Ryu’s earned-run average, which was 1.64 before the game, soared to 2.00. His record dropped to 12-4.

The loss was Ryu’s second in a row. He dropped a game on the road last week to another possible postseason opponent, the Atlanta Braves.

A single regular-season game won’t determine the Dodgers’ postseason fate.

However, this defeat revealed some problems the Dodgers could encounter should they play the Yankees in the World Series.

First, the Yankees’ ability to exhaust opposing pitchers will make the Dodgers more dependent on their inconsistent bullpen than they would like.

Second, the Yankees’ continued success against left-handeders could be a frightening for a team whose postseason rotation could include Ryu, Clayton Kershaw and Rich Hill.

The Yankees’ victory Friday was the team’s 10th in a row against a left-handed starter. They entered the game batting .330 against left-handers since July 1.

Before the game, Roberts said he was pleased that Ryu was able to defy his history and remain healthy.

“He’s been relatively healthy and he’s really performed,” Roberts said.

