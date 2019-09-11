Dodgers’ bullpen stumbles again in loss to Orioles

The remnants of the Dodgers’ latest division title celebration were purged from the visitors’ clubhouse at Oriole Park at Camden Yards by Wednesday afternoon. The carpet, protected by plastic during the previous night’s debauchery, was spotless. The overpowering stench from the champagne and cheap beer was gone. Players were back to talking fantasy football and fiddling through their phones.

The party was over. It was time to play another baseball game, No. 147 on the regular season schedule, without an obvious carrot dangling in front of them until Oct. 3.

But incentives remain before Game 1 of the National League Division Series. Homefield advantage in the National League and throughout the postseason remain at stake. Some players are scrapping for a spot on the playoff roster. Others are battling for a bigger role.

The department with the most uncertainty three weeks and a day from the playoff opener is the bullpen. And on Wednesday two relief candidates stumbled in the Dodgers’ 7-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Advertisement

Caleb Ferguson, pitching on back-to-back nights after securing the final out in Tuesday’s division-clinching victory, surrendered a tie-busting, three-run home run to Jonathan Villar in the seventh inning. An inning later, Orioles catcher Pedro Severino crushed a two-run home run off Adam Kolarek, another Dodgers lefty vying for a playoff role.

Villar’s blast came on a first-pitch fastball from Ferguson down the middle, traveled 443 feet, and carried more weight than most home runs hit in inconsequential September games. It was the 6,106th home run slugged across the major leagues this season, breaking the previous record set in 2017, with plenty of time to pad the total. Villar has clubbed a career-high 21 of them for the last-place Orioles (46-98).

Both home runs, whacked by right-handed hitters opposite left-handers, ended sublime stretches for the pitchers. Ferguson had not allowed a home run since returning from the minors in mid-July, a span of 17 innings over 18 appearances. He hadn’t been charged a run of any sort over his previous five games. Since July 21, he had allowed three runs in 17 innings.

Kolarek, acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 31, began his Dodgers career without allowing an earned run in nine innings over 17 games.