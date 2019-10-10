Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will return next season

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who has been heavily criticized in the aftermath of the club’s season-ending loss to the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, will return next season, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

Roberts, 47, has three years remaining on his contract after agreeing to a new deal last winter.

The former outfielder has managed for four seasons, beginning in 2016 when he was named National League manager of the year. He guided the team to the World Series the last two seasons before losing.

This is the first season the Dodgers will not reach the National League Championship Series under his watch. The disappointment comes after the Dodgers set a franchise record with 106 wins.