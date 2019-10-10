Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will return next season

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts congratulates Max Muncy after his two-run home run against the Nationals in Game 5 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts congratulates Max Muncy after the player’s two-run home run against the Nationals in Game 5 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
Oct. 10, 2019
6:15 PM
Share

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who has been heavily criticized in the aftermath of the club’s season-ending loss to the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, will return next season, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

Roberts, 47, has three years remaining on his contract after agreeing to a new deal last winter.

The former outfielder has managed for four seasons, beginning in 2016 when he was named National League manager of the year. He guided the team to the World Series the last two seasons before losing.

This is the first season the Dodgers will not reach the National League Championship Series under his watch. The disappointment comes after the Dodgers set a franchise record with 106 wins.

Dodgers
Newsletter
Get our weekly Dodgers Dugout newsletter
Jorge Castillo
Follow Us
Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement