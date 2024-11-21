Shohei Ohtani unanimously wins his third MVP award, and first with the Dodgers

The coronation was nothing new.

The narrative that came with it, however, reflected just how much has changed in one year.

For the third time in his decorated Major League Baseball career, Shohei Ohtani won most valuable player award honors on Thursday, claiming the National League’s top individual accoladeby a unanimous vote from 30 members of the Baseball Writers Assn. of America.

The award was not a surprise. In his first season with the Dodgers, Ohtani led the NL in home runs (54), RBIs (130) and OPS (1.036). He was second in batting average (.310). And with 59 steals, he became the first player in MLB history with a 50-homer, 50-steal season.

Unlike his previous two MVP awards in 2021 and 2023 with the Angels, the two-way star didn’t pitch at all during the 2024 season, limited only to designated hitting duties after a Tommy John revision surgery the prior year.

But, also unlike his past two MVP wins, the tenor of Thursday’s announcement that Ohtani had won MVP was changed as well.

There were no looming questions about free agency. No lingering doubts about his lack of postseason experience.

Only one last victorious appearance to bookend a celebratory season for the newest Dodgers star.

When Ohtani won his 2023 MVP this time last year, the announcement was surrounded by thick offseason speculation.

Ohtani was early in his process as a marquee free agent. He had yet to start meeting with prospective clubs trying to sign him. His future was hanging in the balance.

Fast-forward 12 months, and there were few constants to be found on Thursday.

Instead of facing total offseason uncertainty like he did last year, Ohtani on Thursday was looking ahead to his return to the mound with the Dodgers in 2025, when he is expected to resume two-way duties as a member of their rotation.

Exactly when Ohtani will retake the mound is unclear. He ended the season needing to check a few more boxes in his recovery from elbow surgery, including facing hitters again in live batting practice sessions. A labrum surgery on his non-throwing left shoulder earlier this month — resulting from the dislocated shoulder Ohtani suffered in the World Series — will also likely push back his pitching timeline, leaving his chances of starting during the Dodgers’ season-opening trip to his home country of Japan seemingly slim.

It’s also unknown how strictly the Dodgers will limit Ohtani’s pitching workload in 2025, as they typically do with pitchers returning from major arm surgeries.

What is clear: Ohtani will have a leading role to play in multiple ways for the 2025 Dodgers, who are hoping he can replicate some of his dominant offensive form from the past year while also being in position to impact what was a shorthanded pitching staff in 2024.

It’s a far cry from where Ohtani was last year, as he embarked on a free-agent process that resulted in a record-breaking $700-million contract with the Dodgers.

In hindsight, it’s a decision that worked out for both parties.

En route to helping the Dodgers win the World Series — their second since 2020 and first in a full season since 1988 — Ohtani pulled away from all other NL MVP contenders, including New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (who finished second) and Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (who finished third).

It made Ohtani the 12th player in MLB history with three or more MVP awards (of that group, only seven-time winner Barry Bonds ever won a fourth). It made him the second player in majors history to win both an AL and NL MVP, joining Frank Robinson’s honors in 1961 (with Cincinnati) and 1966 (with Baltimore). And it marked the 13th time in Dodgers history one of their players won an MVP. Cody Bellinger was the last to do so in 2019.

The Dodgers’ hope is that more MVPs — and World Series titles — are in Ohtani’s future, as he enters the second year of his 10-year deal with the club.

Other than his pitching rehab, after all, the lack of uncertainties surrounding Ohtani on Thursday reflected just how quickly he has settled with the Dodgers.

It wasn’t his first time winning the honor. But it only added to what has been the most triumphant season of his MLB career yet.