Andrew Friedman still doesn’t have a contract with the Dodgers

Nearly a month has passed since the World Series concluded and Andrew Friedman still is not under contract with the Dodgers for next season, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

But the prospects of coming to terms have not changed; Friedman, the club’s president of baseball operations since October 2014, is expected to finalize a deal sometime this offseason. He is overseeing the Dodgers’ baseball operations as usual and attended the general managers meetings earlier this month.

Friedman’s five-year contract expired at the end of the season. The Dodgers have won seven National League West titles in a row, the last five under Friedman, and they advanced to consecutive World Series in 2017 and 2018 under the 43-year-old executive’s watch.

When Friedman and the Dodgers do agree on a new pact, the team likely won’t make an announcement. Team President Stan Kasten has a longstanding policy of not announcing the contracts of executives, dating back to his tenures with the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals.