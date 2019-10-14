Andrew Friedman and the Dodgers to finalize contract ‘in the next couple of days’

President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman announced Monday that he and the Dodgers will finalize a contract extension “in the next couple of days.” Friedman’s current five-year, $35-million deal was set to expire at the end of the month.

Friedman was hired by the Dodgers five years ago to the day after he’d served as general manager of the Tampa Bay Rays for nine years. The Rays played in the 2008 World Series, losing to the Philadelphia Phillies. Friedman was only 28 years old when the Rays promoted him to general manager. He’ll turn 43 in November and is still seeking his first World Series championship.

The only organization in the majors actively seeking a front office head is the Boston Red Sox, the reigning World Series champions who failed to make the playoffs this season. They have deep pockets, a storied history and a rabid fan base. However, all that is also true about the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have won the National League West Division in each of Friedman’s five seasons — extending a streak that began in 2013 — and advanced to the World Series in 2017 and 2018, losing both time. Los Angeles posted a franchise-record 106 wins this season and was eliminated in the National League Division Series by the Washington Nationals.

Friedman has maintained the Dodgers’ regular-season dominance despite reducing payroll. After the 2015 season, MLB penalized the Dodgers with a record $43-million luxury tax after determining their payroll was nearly $300 million, an all-time record. After the 2016 season, the Dodgers opted not to spend big money on outside free agents, instead re-signing three of their own: Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen and Rich Hill.

Friedman made moves at the trading deadline that helped the Dodgers to back-to-back World Series, obtaining Yu Darvish in 2017 and Manny Machado in 2018, and did not part with top prospects. This season the Dodgers failed to make an impact trade at the deadline, refusing to deal top prospects Gavin Lux and others.

The Dodgers announced last week that manager Dave Roberts would return for a fifth season. He will be entering the second year of a four-year deal. In addition, Friedman said pitching coach Rick Honeycutt will transition into a special assistant role. Friedman expects Mark Prior to become the team’s pitching coach.