Dodgers meet with free-agent pitcher Gerrit Cole

Add Gerrit Cole to the growing list of premium free agents the Dodgers have secured face time with this offseason.

The Dodgers met with the star right-hander, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, as they continue to evaluate their options to improve a roster coming off another disappointing finish. The Angels and New York Yankees reportedly have also met with Cole.

An Orange County native, the 29-year-old Cole was raised minutes from Angel Stadium and attended UCLA but grew up a Yankees fan.

Cole is considered this offseason’s top free agent. The No. 1 pick in the 2011 draft, Cole spent four seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates before he was traded to the Houston Astros prior to the 2018 season. He took a leap forward in Houston, improving his spin rate and altering his pitch mix to become one of the premier pitchers in baseball.

He posted his best season in 2019, leading the majors with 326 strikeouts and the American League with a 2.50 earned-run average in 212 1/3 innings. He went 20-5 and finished second in AL Cy Young voting to teammate Justin Verlander. He compiled a 1.72 ERA in five playoff starts as the Astros fell to the Washington Nationals in seven games in the World Series.

The Dodgers have also met with Stephen Strasburg, the other top-tier right-hander on the market, and third baseman Anthony Rendon this offseason. They also have interest in third baseman Josh Donaldson, who could be had with a three- or four-year deal.

The Dodgers acquiring a third baseman would mean moving Justin Turner to another position. As for the starting rotation, the Dodgers have Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler and Kenta Maeda returning from last season’s group. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has said the plan is for Julio Urías to start, leaving one vacancy at the moment with prospects Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin as other in-house options.

Zack Wheeler, the most coveted of the second-tier free-agent starters, agreed to a five-year contract worth more than $100 million with the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, according to reports.

Strasburg and Cole are expected to attract significantly more money than Wheeler, who has battled injuries throughout his career, has never logged 200 innings in a season, and hasn’t made an All-Star team. The Dodgers are among the teams with interest in both. Adding either to the top of their rotation will be expensive.