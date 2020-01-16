Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

This isn’t the first time the Dodgers have been victims of sign-stealing. Just ask the 1951 team

Former Dodger great Carl Erskine -pictured holding ball- threw out the first pitch in 2008. San Fra
Former Dodger great Carl Erskine is pictured after throwing out the first pitch of the Dodgers’ season opener against the San Francisco Giants on March 31, 2008.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Associated Press
Jan. 16, 2020
2:52 PM
Share
NEW YORK — 

Stealing signals. Banging on a trash can. Beating the Dodgers in October.

Sounds very familiar to Carl Erskine.

“If they’re going to go back to 2017 with penalties for the Astros,” he said Wednesday, “then I want them to go all the way back to 1951 to help us.”

The old Brooklyn pitcher was laughing. Sort of.

Advertisement

Now 93, Erskine vividly recalled what — until this week — had been the biggest sign-stealing scandal in baseball history.

Sports
Carlos Beltrán is out as Mets manager as Astros’ sign-stealing fallout continues
New York Mets Introduce Carlos Beltran - Press Conference
Sports
Carlos Beltrán is out as Mets manager as Astros’ sign-stealing fallout continues
Manager Carlos Beltrán and the New York Mets are parting ways in the wake of the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, the team announced Thursday.
More Coverage
This isn’t the first time the Dodgers have been victims of sign-stealing. Just ask the 1951 team

Up by 13 1/2 games in mid-August, Jackie Robinson and the Dodgers seemed destined. That was until rookie Willie Mays and the New York Giants came flying back, fueled by an incredible, late run in home games at the Polo Grounds, and forced a best-of-three playoff for the National League pennant.

Erskine was warming up in the Brooklyn bullpen in Game 3 when Bobby Thomson connected for the famed “Shot Heard ‘Round the World,” a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth off Ralph Branca that rallied the Giants to a 5-4 win.

A half-century later, a giant secret was revealed: The Giants had rigged a spyglass-and-buzzer system in late July to steal catchers’ signals and tip off their hitters.

Advertisement

“We thought something was going on, we were suspicious, but we couldn’t prove anything,” Erskine said from his home in Anderson, Indiana. “I remember Ralph said to me, ‘I bet those dirty birds are cheating.’”

Herman Franks, a former Dodger who had become a Giants coach, was stationed in the home clubhouse, above the 483-foot mark in center field. From a darkened window, he spied on catchers with a telescope, then relayed the signs.

When a buzzer rang in the New York bullpen — conveniently located in play back then, in deep right-center field — a Giants player who might waggle a white towel would signal to the hitter what kind of pitch was coming.

Sports
Elliott: Following legends is more than just talk for these L.A. sports announcers
Vancouver Canucks v Los Angeles Kings
Sports
Elliott: Following legends is more than just talk for these L.A. sports announcers
Legends replaced: Alex Faust takes over for Kings’ Bob Miller, Joe Davis for Dodgers’ Vin Scully, and Brian Sieman for Clippers’ Ralph Lawler.

“A batter wouldn’t even have to move his head,” Erskine said. “It was right over the pitcher’s left shoulder. Just shift your eyes to about 2 o’clock and you’d see it.”

Several years after the scheme came to light, Erskine saw an obituary for Franks.

“I emailed Ralph and said to him: ‘Old Giants never die, they just steal away,'“ Erskine said.

Popularly known as “Oisk“ by Brooklyn fans of “The Boys of Summer,” Erskine made his big league debut in 1948 and spent all 12 years of his career with the Dodgers, finishing with Los Angeles. The right-hander was 16-12 in 1951 and went 122-78 overall with two no-hitters. He went to the World Series five times.

Erskine said he’s read some about the Astros’ scam, how they swiped signs from a video feed in center field and clanged a trash can to alert hitters to what pitch was coming. Houston closed out 2017 by beating the Dodgers in the World Series.

Advertisement

“You mean in this high-tech world they had to revert to that?” he said, chuckling. “In the commissioner’s mind, it’s probably a lot of garbage he wished had never happened.”

Not that Erskine and the Dodgers didn’t try things in their day.

“TV was still new in my era, in the early 1950s. We had a television in our clubhouse at Ebbets Field and when the opposing catcher or coach or manager would go to the mound, we’d try to read lips, to see what he was saying to the pitcher,” Erskine said.

“Just fishing for anything. Pretty spotty results,” he said. “But I guess it was a preliminary for what was to come later.”

More on the sign-stealing scandal
Dodgers
Plaschke: Dodgers definitely were cheated out of 2017 World Series title by Astros’ sign-stealing
HOUSTON, TEXAS OCTOBER 29, 2017-Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw gives up a three-run home run to Ast
Dodgers
Plaschke: Dodgers definitely were cheated out of 2017 World Series title by Astros’ sign-stealing
The Dodgers were cheated out of the 2017 World Series title. This is fact after an MLB investigation said the Astros used technology to cheat and beat L.A.
More Coverage
Astros fire manager and GM
Q&A: What does the punishment mean for the Dodgers?
Dodgers
L.A. City Council to vote on asking MLB to award Dodgers championship trophies
Dodgers win NLCS
Dodgers
L.A. City Council to vote on asking MLB to award Dodgers championship trophies
The L.A. City Council drafted a resolution requesting that MLB take the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros championship trophies and hand them to the Dodgers.
More Coverage
Dodgers Dugout: Here’s what MLB should have done to the Houston Astros
Carlos Beltrán is out as Mets manager as Astros’ sign-stealing fallout continues
Dodgers
Hernandez: Legacies of Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish irreparably tarnished by Astros’ cheating
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA AUGUST 15, 2017-Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish, right, stands next to Clayton Ke
Dodgers
Hernandez: Legacies of Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish irreparably tarnished by Astros’ cheating
Houston Astros’ sign-stealing revelations cast Dodgers pitchers Clayton Kershaw, Yu Darvish and Kenley Jansen failures in the 2017 World Series in new light.
More Coverage
L.A. City Council to vote on asking MLB to award Dodgers championship trophies
Plaschke: Dodgers definitely were cheated out of 2017 World Series title by Astros’ sign-stealing
Dodgers
Alex Cora is latest casualty in sign-stealing scandal, yet players are spared
Alex Cora
Dodgers
Alex Cora is latest casualty in sign-stealing scandal, yet players are spared
The Boston Red Sox parted ways with manager Alex Cora, whose involvement in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal was deep. Players emerged unscathed, raising questions.

Dodgers
Newsletter
Get our weekly Dodgers Dugout newsletter
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement