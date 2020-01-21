Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

Column: Astros’ appalling lack of remorse for sign-stealing is another affront to the Dodgers

A Dodgers fan shows his frustration during the fifth inning og Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, where the Houston Astros went on to beat the Dodgers 5-1 win their first title.
A Dodgers fan shows his frustration during the fifth inning og Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, where the Houston Astros went on to beat the Dodgers 5-1 win their first title.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times )
By Bill PlaschkeColumnist 
Jan. 21, 2020
4:44 PM
Share

The theft of the 2017 World Series championship continues.

A week after the revelation of their sign-stealing scandal, the pathetic Houston Astros are still cheating the Dodgers.

They’re cheating them out of any show of remorse. They’re cheating them out of any words of regret. They’re cheating them out of any transparency that could lead to any sort of closure.

The arrogant Astros have spent the week behaving like innocent bystanders in an accident whose smoking wreckage somehow landed on their front lawn.

Advertisement

We’re cleaning it up, they told us.

Sports
Derek Jeter and Larry Walker are elected to Hall of Fame, but Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens might never get in
Hall of Fame Jeter Baseball
Sports
Derek Jeter and Larry Walker are elected to Hall of Fame, but Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens might never get in
New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter received all but one vote and Larry Walker exceeded the 75% necessary for election to the baseball Hall of Fame.

The grass will grow back even stronger, they promised.

Nothing to see here, they claimed.

Not once has any member of the organization accepted blame for causing the mess in the first place. Not one person has uttered a word recognizing the pain their actions brought upon other teams. There has been zero accountability for what has been stolen, and from whom.

Advertisement

How about, “Hey baseball, we’re sorry”?

Or how about, “Hey Dodgers, this is exactly how we cheated you in that World Series, and we regret the indelible damage it caused”?

Instead, did you hear Astros owner Jim Crane in his recent post-scandal news conference?

Astros owner Jim Crane is introduced during Houston’s World Series victory parade on Nov. 3, 2017.
Astros owner Jim Crane is introduced during Houston’s World Series victory parade on Nov. 3, 2017.
(Tim Warner / Getty Images)

About the sign stealing, he said, “There’s nothing that’s clear to suggest it affected the outcome.”

Yu Darvish and Clayton Kershaw might disagree.

About whether this tainted the World Series championship, Crane said, “I think absolutely not. I think we’ve had a very good team for a number of years before [20]17, we were turning the corner. . . . I don’t think it taints it.”

Wrong. It taints it forever.

Asked about the upheaval that led him to fire suspended general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch, he said, “I think we’ll have a speed bump here.”

Advertisement

A speed bump. The Astros still view the Dodgers as nothing more than a speed bump. Instead of acknowledging them as victims of a clear crime that resulted in the blatant pilfering of a legacy-changing title, the Astros still see the entire incident as little more than a road hazard on their journey back to domination.

California
L.A. City Council votes to ask MLB to award 2017, 2018 World Series titles to Dodgers
City Council Dodgers press conference
California
L.A. City Council votes to ask MLB to award 2017, 2018 World Series titles to Dodgers
Two council members co-sponsored resolution to convince MLB to give L.A. 2017 and 2018 World Series titles

This is what happens when Major League Baseball shamefully allows the Astros to keep the title, display the trophy, and wear the rings. This is what happens when the Astros are allowed to continue benefiting from their reprehensible behavior with a championship that will not even contain an official asterisk.

Commissioner Rob Manfred was a tough guy when it came to suspending Luhnow and Hinch while fining the organization $5 million and some draft picks. But he has no backbone when it came to actually punishing one of the owners who employs him.

By not forcing the Astros to vacate the theft of a title, Manfred actually endorsed that championship, essentially agreed with Crane that the sign-stealing had negligible effect on the outcome of games, and set the scary price for future championships.

How many long-suffering baseball teams would be willing to trade their general manager and manager if it meant they could cheat their way to a title they could keep? Hmm. You don’t want to know.

It’s not that the trophy should go to the Dodgers. Absolutely not. The Dodgers can’t possibly want it. The Dodgers didn’t win it. A Los Angeles City Council resolution Tuesday that demanded the championships be stripped from both the Astros and Boston Red Sox and given to the Dodgers was a cheap publicity stunt and a colossal misguided waste of time by a governing body that surely has more important matters on its plate.

The Dodgers surely don’t want what they didn’t earn on the field. But it’s sickening to see the Astros continue to claim something they didn’t earn either. The trophy should be returned and its notations in the record books should be deleted. The 2017 title was won by cheaters, so it should belong to nobody.

Dodgers
Dodgers fan group considers a trip to boo the Astros
Dodger fan club
Dodgers
Dodgers fan group considers a trip to boo the Astros
The Dodgers aren’t scheduled to face the Astros next season. But that doesn’t mean Houston won’t be hearing if from the Dodger faithful.

But, hey, we’re actually supposed to feel sorry for the Astros. Just listen to second baseman Jose Altuve at last weekend’s FanFest.

Advertisement

“We have to stay together as a team,” he told reporters. “I haven’t changed my opinion about my teammates. They’re the best teammates I’ve ever had. We’re going to stay together, hold our heads and move forward to next season.”

That’s right, Jose, you hold your heads up and hang in there against all those idiots who believe in fair play.

Asked about being called a cheater, Altuve said, “You don’t want anybody to call you like that. But I have two options. One is cry and one is to go out there and play the game to help my team. You know which one I’m going to do.”

There’s also a third option. It’s called an apology. But neither Altuve nor teammate Alex Bregman offered one during interview sessions that surely left other teams steaming.

Bregman, in fact, wouldn’t even acknowledge anything was wrong, saying, “The commissioner made his report, made his decision, the Astros made their decision, and no further comment on it.”

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve gets a force out on Nationals first baseman#Ryan Zimmerman during Game 7 of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park.
Astros second baseman Jose Altuve gets a forceout on Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman during Game 7 of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park.
(Elsa Garrison / Getty Images)

You want a comment on it? In Game 5 of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park, with the Astros’ sign-stealing in full effect, trash can banging repeatedly, Kershaw crumbling twice, Altuve and Bregman were a combined five for 10 with five RBIs and one home run in Houston’s 13-12 victory in 10 innings. There’s your comment.

“The 2020 year, our actions will speak louder than our words,” said Bregman.

Dude, they already have.

This arrogance is what happens when Manfred lacks the spine to take on the players’ union and penalize the players. Every other baseball scandal, from the Black Sox to Pete Rose to steroids, has cost the offending players their careers. This scandal is perhaps worse than any of them because it determined a World Series, yet it has cost the players nothing more than the inconvenience of a few extra questions they aren’t going to answer anyway.

This almighty union that Manfred fears so much? So it only stands up for the cheaters? You have to wonder about the large percentage of its members who play the right way, all those players who were negatively affected by the cheating. Who stands up for them?

To make matters worse, baseball has ordered its players to keep silent on the subject, an edict some of them have thankfully ignored, but a mandate that reveals priorities currently embodied by the cheating Astros.

Sports
Granderson: If A.J. Hinch is suspended for one year, Alex Cora should be too
League Championship Series - Boston Red Sox v Houston Astros - Game Five
Sports
Granderson: If A.J. Hinch is suspended for one year, Alex Cora should be too
What Alex Cora did by stealing signs is inexcusable. But you can’t ban Cora for life if his boss who knew about it was only suspended for one year.

Nothing to see here. Nothing at all.

“Believe me, at the end of the year everything will be fine,” Altuve said. “We’re going to be in the World Series again. People don’t believe it. We will.”

If that happens, someone else can mine their battered souls, chronicle their uphill fight and celebrate their triumphant battle against an unforgiving world.

Me, I’ll be interviewing the trash can.

Dodgers
Newsletter
Get our weekly Dodgers Dugout newsletter
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Bill Plaschke
Follow Us
Bill Plaschke has been an L.A. Times columnist since 1996. He has been named national sports columnist of the year seven times by the Associated Press, and twice by the Society of Professional Journalists and National Headliner Awards. He is the author of five books, including a collection of his columns entitled, “Plaschke: Good Sports, Spoil Sports, Foul Ball and Oddballs.” Plaschke is also a panelist on the popular ESPN daily talk show, “Around the Horn.” For his community service, he has been named Man of the Year by the Los Angeles Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and has received a Pursuit of Justice Award from the California Women’s Law Center. Plaschke has appeared in a movie (“Ali”), a dramatic HBO series (“Luck”) and, in a crowning cultural moment he still does not quite understand, his name can be found in a rap song “Females Welcome” by Asher Roth. In case you were wondering – and he was – “Plaschke” is rhymed with “Great Gatsby.”
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement