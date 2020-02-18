Rob Manfred acknowledges Astros’ sign-stealing continued through 2017 playoffs

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that the Houston Astros banged trash cans to relay signs through the 2017 postseason.

The league’s report did not explicitly state that the scheme continued in the playoffs. Astros players, most notably shortstop Carlos Correa, have insisted the trash-can system was abandoned in the postseason because stadiums were too loud for the banging to be heard by batters. Manfred said Astros players admitted the scheme was used in the postseason during the league’s investigation.

Two days after adding fuel to the scandal rocking his league and igniting wrath from players across the sport, Manfred also apologized for referring to the World Series trophy as “a piece of metal.”

“I referred to the World Series trophy in a disrespectful way,” Manfred said.

Manfred made the reference Sunday when asked whether the Houston Astros should have been forced to vacate their 2017 World Series title after illegally using technology to steal signs. The commissioner said doing that was unrealistic. He maintained the public humiliation the Astros have faced is enough punishment.

The Astros beat the Dodgers in seven games to win the World Series. Several Dodgers, including Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger, have been outspoken about the Astros’ cheating and the league’s response. On Monday, Turner said Manfred “set a weak precedent” for not punishing players directly.

Although players across the league have expressed loud skepticism about MLB’s report, believing it doesn’t contain all the facts about the Astros’ cheating, Manfred was adamant that the league has been “100%” transparent with its findings. He added that he would be willing to meet with players who have concerns about MLB’s response and decision to grant immunity to players in exchange for cooperation.

