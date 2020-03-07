Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dodgers

Mookie Betts is dealing with a stomach ailment and might not play until Wednesday

Dodgers Spring Baseball
Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts, center, talks with second baseman Max Muncy, right, and third baseman Justin Turner left, during spring training on Feb. 17.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
March 7, 2020
11:02 AM
PHOENIX — 

The stomach bug that knocked Mookie Betts out of Friday night’s lineup is serious enough that the Dodgers right fielder was not in camp Saturday and is not expected to return to action until Wednesday night.

“We want to let [some medication] take and for him to get his strength back up,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I hope to see him Sunday or Monday, but the goal is to get him into a game Wednesday night.”

Betts, the 2018 American League most valuable player, who was acquired along with pitcher David Price from the Boston Red Sox in February, has played in seven games this spring, batting .263 (five for 19) with a double and an RBI. He is expected to bat leadoff for the Dodgers this season.

Betts was scratched from the lineup for Friday night’s exhibition against the Seattle Mariners and was examined by a doctor Saturday morning. Roberts said he did not know if Betts is being tested for coronavirus.

Asked if he was concerned about Betts’ health, Roberts said, “No, I talked to him, and I think we’re attributing it to something he ate. But obviously guys are more sensitive [because of the coronavirus], as we all should be.”

Mike DiGiovanna
