Julio Urías’ second spring training start takes a scary turn

The Dodgers fell to the Texas Rangers, 9-8, in a Cactus League game at Surprise Stadium on Sunday.

ON THE MOUND: Julio Urías’ second start of the spring took a wrong turn in the first inning when he hit former Dodgers prospect Willie Calhoun in the face with a 95-mph fastball. Calhoun was carted off the field bleeding from his face and taken to a hospital. Urías and Calhoun, who was traded to the Rangers in 2017 as part of the package for Yu Darvish, were teammates on the 2017 Oklahoma City Dodgers. Urías said he asked Rangers infielder Rougned Odor for Calhoun’s phone number to reach out to him. Visibly shaken, Urías regrouped to hold the Rangers scoreless over three innings. …Closer Kenley Jansen allowed his first run of the spring when he surrendered a solo homer to Todd Frazier and later gave up a double. Jansen, however, said he was pleased with the performance, citing that he threw Frazier a 3-2 slider — a pitch he would never throw in that count in the regular season. … Adam Kolarek allowed three runs on four hits in two-thirds of an inning.

AT THE PLATE: Outfielder Cody Thomas clubbed his fifth home run of the spring in the fifth inning to remain atop the Cactus League leaderboard. The former University of Oklahoma quarterback led the Texas League last season with 23 home runs for double-A Tulsa. …Kiké Hernández and Corey Seager each went 2 for 3 with a run batted in. …Will Smith hit a two-run double in the first inning.

EXTRA BASES: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he will announce the club’s opening day starter Monday. The choice is expected to be Clayton Kershaw, who had his streak of eight consecutive opening day starts end last year because of injury. Kershaw is slated to pitch in a minor league Monday. … Roberts said Cody Bellinger was a late scratch from Sunday’s lineup because Bellinger wasn’t scheduled to play. … Joc Pederson played five innings and accrued five at-bats in a minor league game Sunday, his first game action this year. Roberts said he will appear in another minor league game before debuting in the Cactus League next week … Jimmy Nelson threw a 17-pitch bullpen session Sunday, but isn’t expected to be ready for the start of the season. … The Dodgers completed another round of big-league camp cuts Sunday, sending Josh Sborz, Kyle Lobstein, Tyler Gilbert, Marshal Kasowski, Jordan Sheffield, Cristian Santana, and Stevie Berman to the minor-league side. … Steve Garvey addressed the team Sunday morning.

UP NEXT: Left-hander Alex Wood is scheduled to start Monday opposite San Diego Padres left-hander Garrett Richards. First pitch is slated for 1:10 p.m. at Peoria Sports Complex. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: 570 AM.