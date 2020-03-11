Dodgers defeat Brewers in rain-shortened spring game

The Dodgers defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 in a Cactus League game that began with a half-hour delay and was called off with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning after heavy rainfall returned.

AT THE PLATE: Shortstop Corey Seager clubbed a solo home run off Brewers starter Freddy Peralta in the second inning. It was his first homer of the spring. … Edwin Ríos, Tyler White, and Cody Thomas each delivered an RBI single in the fifth inning. Ríos slipped out of the box and twisted his ankle, but remained in the game.

ON THE MOUND: Walker Buehler surrendered a run on three hits across four innings in his third start of the spring. The right-hander dealt with erratic fastball command and walked three batters but struck out four. Buehler said he hasn’t been “as sharp as he wants to be” this spring and his fastball command remains sporadic, but Wednesday’s outing was “a step forward.”… Kenley Jansen gave up a hit and posted a strikeout in an inning of work. Jansen was originally scheduled to pitch Thursday, but manager Dave Roberts said his appearance was moved up a day because rain is in the forecast for Thursday.

Advertisement

EXTRA BASES: Roberts said word reached the Dodgers dugout that the NBA had decided to suspend its season in during the third inning. “Word travels fast in this day and age.”

UP NEXT: The Dodgers are scheduled to play split-squad games Thursday against the Oakland Athletics at Camelback Ranch and against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park at 1 p.m. Left-hander David Price is slated to start at home opposite Athletics left-handed prospect Jesus Luzardo. Right-hander Ross Stripling is penciled in to oppose Cubs left-hander Jon Lester. TV: versus Oakland: SNLA, at Chicago: MLB Network.