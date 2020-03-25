Dodgers opening days to savor: Robinson’s debut, Fernandomania’s start, Kershaw’s blast

Erasing the color line

Brooklyn Dodgers, from left, John Jorgensen, Pee Wee Reese, Ed Stanky and Jackie Robinson pose for a photo on April 15, 1947. Robinson became the first African American to play in a major league game that day. (Associated Press)

Jackie Robinson became the first African American to play in a major league game April 15, 1947, when the former UCLA four-sport standout started at first base and batted second for the Brooklyn Dodgers in a 5-3 win over the Boston Braves at Ebbets Field.

There was racial tension in the Dodgers clubhouse before the opener, with some players insinuating they would sit out rather than play alongside Robinson. Manager Leo Durocher quelled a potential mutiny, telling his team, “I don’t care if the guy is yellow or black, or if he has stripes like a zebra, I’m the manager of this team, and I say he plays!”

Robinson went 0 for 3 in his debut but went on to win National League rookie of the year honors that season and most valuable player honors in 1949, when he hit .342 with 16 homers, 124 RBIs and 37 stolen bases.

He played in six World Series during a 10-year Hall of Fame career, and April 15 is now known as “Jackie Robinson Day,” when players on every team wear No. 42 during that day’s game.